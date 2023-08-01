Silver Ferns smash Wales at Netball World Cup

The Silver Ferns have kept their unbeaten record alive at the Netball World Cup, hammering Wales 83-34 in Cape Town last night.

In their first crossover match of the second group phase, New Zealand barely skipped a beat to register their fourth win in four days.

A clinical shooting display by Maia Wilson saw her sink 49 from 49 in a quality three quarters.

The result will ease the pain of losing their star shooter for the remainder of the tournament.

Earlier in the day, the Ferns were dealt a devastating blow as Grace Nweke was ruled out of the World Cup with a knee injury.

Coach Dame Noeline Taurua told Sky Sport she was gutted for the 21-year-old but they will consolidate.

"The whole world has fallen apart for her, but as a group we will get on with the job."

Travelling reserve Tiana Metuarau got her chance on the bench in the wake of Nweke's injury.

"She has been training really well, she's going to give it a good crack, she has a real finesse."

Metuarau was brought on in the third quarter and quickly got herself on the scoresheet to settle any nerves.

Captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio told Sky Sport the win was dedicated to their injured teammate.

"Really proud of what we put out there following the news about Grace, emotions were high and we had to control that and play for her."

Kelly Jury got the start at goal keep with Phoenix Karaka at goal defence and Karin Burger at wing defence.

On attack, Kate Heffernan started at centre, with Gina Crampton on the wing, and Ekenasio and Wilson inside the shooters circle.

The Ferns conceded the first goal before Ekenasio went on a three score stretch to assert control for the world champions.

Wales showed they had plenty of class of their own, Clare Jones producing some superb long balls for Georgia Rowe.

However, the turnovers soon began to mount against Wales, and after a bit of a slow start, Wilson and Ekenasio combined to take New Zealand to a 19-8 lead courtesy of slick feeds from Crampton.

The Ferns started the second strongly, sinking the first eight to set the tone for a dominant quarter.

Wales took five minutes to get on the board in the second spell as even without Jane Watson, the Ferns were ruthless on defence in and outside of the circle.

The Kiwis cracked thirty midway through the quarter as the scoreboard began to run away from Wales.

Wilson maintained a perfect shooting percentage at halftime, sinking 29 from 29 to help the Ferns to a commanding 40-16 lead.

Watson entered the fray and didn't take long to make an impact with two trademark turnovers as the status quo resumed in the third with an 8-1 blitz.

Whitney Souness also came on off the bench as Karaka and Crampton were given a rest.

The half century came up through Wilson's 36th.

Metuarau got her first minutes of the World Cup with five to go in the third, replacing Ekenasio who put in a tidy shift at goal attack.

The third proved the most profitable for the Ferns with an impressive 25-6 margin.

Up 65-22 with fifteen to play, more changes were made with Maddy Gordon given the centre bib and Te Paea Selby-Rickit taking over the shooting duties.

The Welsh managed to crack double figures for the first time in the final quarter despite Watson's suffocating defence.

Wales did reduce the damage to lose just 18-12 in the fourth, but the resounding win was well and truly in the bank for New Zealand.

The Ferns will enjoy a rest day tomorrow before meeting South Africa on Wednesday and Jamaica on Thursday.

By Jonty Dine of rnz.co.nz