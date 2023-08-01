Property listings up despite fewer new listings in July - report

The number of houses for sale remains high despite few houses being newly listed, as would-be buyers remain wary of committing to high prices and interest rates.

In July, the number of recently listed houses on realestate.co.nz hit an all-time low with 6156 new listings - around half the number seen in 2007 when the company's records began.

However total housing stock was up 2.8% year-on-year last month, reaching levels not seen during any month of July since 2015.

Spokesperson Vanessa Williams said she was surprised to see stock levels were up.

"We are hearing from real estate agents that stabilising prices have increased buyer interest," she said.

"But the data tells us that this interest hasn't necessarily resulted in more sales yet."

Williams said house prices had been stable since the beginning of the year, at around $870,000, down more than $100,000 from the property market peak in January 2022, which would offer buyers and sellers more certainty.

"The OCR (official cash rate) remaining flat last month, for the first time since August 2021, may have also given Kiwis some comfort given the current climate.

"Although I will add that, since this announcement, banks have increased retail lending rates to around 7%."

However the Central Otago/Lakes District bucked this trend, with prices hitting an all-time high average asking price of more than $1.5 million.

Williams said unlike the rest of the country, the average asking prices in the region had been trending upward since the beginning of 2022.

"Demand remains high in this region, and it would seem that buyers, many of whom are based overseas, are not as impacted by rising interest rates and household inflation."

rnz.co.nz