Business

rnz.co.nz

Property listings up despite fewer new listings in July - report

10:46am
The number of houses listed for sale on realestate.co.nz hit an all-time low in July.

The number of houses listed for sale on realestate.co.nz hit an all-time low in July. (Source: istock.com)

The number of houses for sale remains high despite few houses being newly listed, as would-be buyers remain wary of committing to high prices and interest rates.

In July, the number of recently listed houses on realestate.co.nz hit an all-time low with 6156 new listings - around half the number seen in 2007 when the company's records began.

However total housing stock was up 2.8% year-on-year last month, reaching levels not seen during any month of July since 2015.

Spokesperson Vanessa Williams said she was surprised to see stock levels were up.

"We are hearing from real estate agents that stabilising prices have increased buyer interest," she said.

"But the data tells us that this interest hasn't necessarily resulted in more sales yet."

Williams said house prices had been stable since the beginning of the year, at around $870,000, down more than $100,000 from the property market peak in January 2022, which would offer buyers and sellers more certainty.

"The OCR (official cash rate) remaining flat last month, for the first time since August 2021, may have also given Kiwis some comfort given the current climate.

"Although I will add that, since this announcement, banks have increased retail lending rates to around 7%."

However the Central Otago/Lakes District bucked this trend, with prices hitting an all-time high average asking price of more than $1.5 million.

Williams said unlike the rest of the country, the average asking prices in the region had been trending upward since the beginning of 2022.

"Demand remains high in this region, and it would seem that buyers, many of whom are based overseas, are not as impacted by rising interest rates and household inflation."

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandBusinessEconomy

SHARE ME

More Stories

How service robots are helping hotels

How service robots are helping hotels

Hotels using robots have described them as a supplement to staff - but is there a risk they could replace them?

7:47pm

1:52

The child labour in your cosmetics: New report urges action

The child labour in your cosmetics: New report urges action

The Government is currently drafting a law that would put the onus on companies to say how products are sourced and address any issues they find.

7:25pm

2:11

Baby activity chair recalled over potentially deadly choking hazard

Baby activity chair recalled over potentially deadly choking hazard

Fri, Jul 28

Grimace campaign that went weirdly viral fuels US McDonald's Q2 sales

Grimace campaign that went weirdly viral fuels US McDonald's Q2 sales

Fri, Jul 28

GST-free food: Economist says the policy is a terrible idea

GST-free food: Economist says the policy is a terrible idea

Fri, Jul 28

4:11

Mainfreight announces hiring freeze amid tough conditions

Mainfreight announces hiring freeze amid tough conditions

Fri, Jul 28

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

Man dies after crashing into Timaru Police Station 'at speed'

0:41

Man dies after crashing into Timaru Police Station 'at speed'

13 mins ago

Paora the kiwi doing 'extraordinarily well' after Zoo Miami controversy

7:53

Paora the kiwi doing 'extraordinarily well' after Zoo Miami controversy

22 mins ago

Weather fronts barrel in, rain and severe gales on the way

Weather fronts barrel in, rain and severe gales on the way

32 mins ago

Charity for exploited Chinese migrants facing allegations

Charity for exploited Chinese migrants facing allegations

41 mins ago

Man's chilling threat before fatal stabbing: 'Show you what violence is'

Man's chilling threat before fatal stabbing: 'Show you what violence is'

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6