Pakistan buries the dead after 54 killed in election rally bombing

5:39am
Relatives and mourners carry the casket of a victim.

Hundreds of mourners in northwestern Pakistan carried caskets draped in colourful cloths to burial sites in the hills after a suicide bombing killed at least 54 people at an election rally for a pro-Taliban cleric.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the weekend bombing in Bajur that killed at least five children and wounded nearly 200 people.

The attack appeared to reflect divisions between Islamist groups, which have a strong presence in the district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan. It targeted the Jamiat Ulema Islam party, which has ties to the Afghan and Pakistani Taliban.

At least 1000 people, according to police, were crowded into a tent near a market for the rally ahead of fall elections.

"People were chanting God is Great as the leaders arrived," said Khan Mohammad, a local resident who said he was standing outside the tent. "And that was when I heard the deafening sound of the bomb."

Mohammad said he heard people crying for help, and minutes later ambulances arrived and began taking the wounded away.

Police said their initial investigation suggested that the Islamic State group's regional affiliate, a rival of the Taliban, could be responsible, while a Pakistan security analyst pointed to breakaway factions of the Pakistani Taliban as possible suspects.

The Pakistani military spent years fighting the Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, in Bajur before declaring the district clear of militants in 2016.

But the Jamiat Ulema Islam party, headed by hard-line cleric and politician Fazlur Rehman, has remained a potent political force.

Police recorded statements from some of the wounded at a hospital in Khar, the district's principal town.

Relatives and mourners attend the funeral prayer of victims.

The Islamic State in Khorasan Province, which police identified as a suspect in the attack, is based in neighbouring Afghanistan's Nangarhar province and is a rival of the Afghan Taliban and al-Qaida.

Pakistani security analyst Mahmood Shah said some TTP members have been known to disobey their top leadership to carry out attacks, as have breakaway factions of the group.

Shah said such factions could have perpetrated the attack to cause "confusion, instability and unrest ahead of the elections".

The bombing was one of the worst in northwestern Pakistan in the last decade. In 2014, 147 people, mostly schoolchildren, were killed in a Taliban attack on an army-run school in Peshawar.

In January, 74 people were killed in a bombing at a mosque in Peshawar. And in February, more than 100 people, mostly policemen, died in a bombing at a mosque inside a high-security compound housing Peshawar police headquarters.

