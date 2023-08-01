World
AAP

Mysterious debris found on Australian beach identified

12:53pm
The object washed up on beach near Green Head, Western Australia earlier this month.

The object washed up on beach near Green Head, Western Australia earlier this month. (Source: Nine)

A large chunk of space debris that washed up on a remote Western Australian beach is mostly likely from an Indian launch vehicle, the Australian Space Agency said.

The cylinder, about 2 metres high and partly made of a gold-coloured woven material, was found earlier in July near Green Head, about 250km north of Perth.

The discovery led to theories it could have been part of a downed airliner.

But the space agency said after an investigation it had concluded it was most likely from an expended third-stage of a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle.

The PSLV is a medium-lift launch vehicle operated by the Indian Space Research Organisation.

The organisation has been active in recent months, with its latest satellite launch successfully completed on Sunday.

When the debris was found, Premier Roger Cook said it could find a home in a local museum alongside the wreckage of Skylab that fell back to Earth in WA in 1979.

Skylab was the USA's first space station launched by NASA.

It was orbiting unmanned for about five years before breaking up and scattering debris across the Esperance region.

