Mum's flashbacks to finding autistic son murdered in 'horrendous act'

Rather than accept his autistic neighbour, Anthony John Cameron-Daisley bludgeoned him to death.

Diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome, Stephen Mowchanuk lived with his 65-year-old mum across the road from Cameron-Daisley in Brisbane's north.

Cameron-Daisley complained he could hear Mowchanuk making noises in the middle of the night and often sent his friends Snapchat videos mocking the 39-year-old.

In one video he stood outside and filmed through the window Mowchanuk sleeping in his boxer shorts with the blinds open, making fun of him before banging loudly and waking his confused neighbour.

They had lived on the same Bracken Ridge street for about 14 years when Cameron-Daisley entered Mowchanuk's house after midnight in January 2021.

A heavily intoxicated Cameron-Daisley grabbed a 3.2kg, one metre-long car part from Mowchanuk's garage before hitting his defenceless neighbour in the back of the head at least five times.

He then drove to a service station, buying a sausage roll and cigarettes before chatting up a woman.

Mowchanuk's mother Megan returned home to find her son's contorted body.

"It is a truly shocking scene. There's blood on the ceiling, blood all over the walls, blood on the curtains," Crown prosecutor Chris Cook said in Brisbane Supreme Court today.

Megan Mowchanuk still suffers flashbacks of the brutal discovery.

"I must admit I am not quite the person I was," she told media outside court.

In her victim impact statement she described her son as a trusting person who loved to help people, thriving on a few words of thanks.

She said he ran a busy mowing business but contributed to their close community in many ways.

"He was a role model of what can be achieved by an autistic person," she said.

Their tight-knit neighbourhood was still coming to terms with the "horrendous act", she said.

"I have lost my son, my friend, my little mate," she said.

Mowchanuk received a face-to-face apology from Cameron-Daisley before Tuesday's sentencing.

Cameron-Daisley had struggled with alcohol and mental health issues after a troubled upbringing.

At 14 he moved in with his grandparents and they became close.

Five years later Cameron-Daisley was devastated when his grandfather died.

On the night before the murder he had gone out drinking after marking the anniversary of his grand-dad's death.

However Cameron-Daisley — who still lived with his 75-year-old grandmother — offered no explanation for killing his neighbour.

Justice Kerri Mellifont believed Cameron-Daisley's behaviour toward Mr Mowchanuk offered some insight.

"Your conduct leading up to the murder... taking videos of the deceased, making comments, exhibited a lack of compassion, a lack of understanding of a person with Asperger's syndrome," she said.

"This ignorance, this judgement and this condemnation of Stephen's conduct... seems to have played some substantial part in your decision to do what you did.

"Rather than accept Stephen for the man he was, you killed him."

Cameron-Daisley, 30, received a life sentence after pleading guilty to murder.