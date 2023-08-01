Business

rnz.co.nz

Mitre 10 owner fined $500k over anti-competitive land covenant

3:50pm
NGB Properties, who owns Mitre 10 MEGA in Tauranga, was fined $500,000 in the High Court at Wellington this week after it placed an anti-competitive land covenant.

NGB Properties, who owns Mitre 10 MEGA in Tauranga, was fined $500,000 in the High Court at Wellington this week after it placed an anti-competitive land covenant. (Source: istock.com)

The Commerce Commission says the use of anti-competitive land covenants may be more widespread than is known, after the owner of a Mitre 10 was slapped with a penalty totalling half a million dollars.

A commission investigation found NGB Properties had placed an anti-competitive covenant on a site close to its Mitre 10 MEGA in Tauranga in a bid to stop rival Bunnings opening a warehouse.

NGB was the sister company of Juted Holdings Limited, which operated the Mitre 10 MEGA store in the city.

The company was fined $500,000 in the High Court at Wellington this week.

Commerce Commissioner John Small said the ruling should serve as a warning to other companies.

"Land covenants can harm competition by raising barriers to entry or expansion in a particular market, making it harder for competitors to compete effectively and gain scale," he said.

"This case illustrates that even a single covenant of short duration has the potential to have a substantial impact on competition."

Small said the commission would continue to pursue companies who sought to benefit from anti-competitive land covenants.

In March, the commission issued guidance on anti-competitive land covenants, outlining the commission's approach to assessing whether land covenants may breach the Commerce Act.

Small said land covenants have been identified in all three of the commission's market studies into fuel, groceries and residential building supplies as a factor that may be limiting competition across many sectors of the economy.

"We have seen these covenants pop up in a number of other areas and we're pretty concerned that they could be even more extensive than what we've seen so far," he said.

Small said the commission would continue to investigate any company that may be using land covenants to limit competition in their sector.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandCrime and JusticeBusiness

SHARE ME

More Stories

Police issue warning after 'number of people' overdose on GHB

Police issue warning after 'number of people' overdose on GHB

Several people were taken to Taranaki Base Hospital after consuming the Class B drug, commonly known as "Wazz".

40 mins ago

Police notified after students receive 'disturbing' email

Police notified after students receive 'disturbing' email

The email has led to some Rosehill College staff members receiving abuse, which the principal of the Auckland school said is unwarranted.

2:19pm

Father jailed for killing five-month-old daughter

Father jailed for killing five-month-old daughter

1:29pm

Lauren Dickason wasn't insane when she killed her kids - psychiatrist

Lauren Dickason wasn't insane when she killed her kids - psychiatrist

1:04pm

Axe, gun-wielding teens arrested over Pokeno robbery

Axe, gun-wielding teens arrested over Pokeno robbery

11:10am

Property listings up despite fewer new listings in July - report

Property listings up despite fewer new listings in July - report

10:46am

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

'Very smart' pig again causes issues on Auckland motorway

'Very smart' pig again causes issues on Auckland motorway

21 mins ago

Te Mātārae i Ōrehu leader retires haka group

3:04

Te Mātārae i Ōrehu leader retires haka group

40 mins ago

Police issue warning after 'number of people' overdose on GHB

Police issue warning after 'number of people' overdose on GHB

57 mins ago

Social media video may hold clues as man fails to return from hike

Social media video may hold clues as man fails to return from hike

4:40pm

Silver Ferns focused on World Cup but feeling for injured Nweke

Silver Ferns focused on World Cup but feeling for injured Nweke

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6