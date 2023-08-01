World
AAP

Mark 'Chopper' Read's son denies gun, drug allegations

9:20pm
Charles Vincent Read.

Charles Vincent Read. (Source: Facebook)

The son of late underworld figure Mark "Chopper" Read has pleaded not guilty to multiple criminal charges, including possessing unregistered guns and dangerous driving.

Charles Vincent Read, 23, who is in custody, appeared in Hobart Magistrates Court today.

Police allege Read evaded police and failed to pull over when ordered when driving while disqualified at Bridgewater, north of Hobart, on February 15.

According to court documents, he was "careening" at speed in and out of lanes on a highway while all four tyres of his car were punctured.

It is alleged Read was found with the drug methamphetamine and two unregistered guns, a Norica .22 calibre rifle and 303 British Savage Arms Lee Enfield bolt action rifle.

He is also accused of possessing ammunition when not the holder of the appropriate firearm licence and failing to take all precautions to ensure safekeeping of a firearm.

Read pleaded not guilty to all charges, apart from several breach of bail offences which were adjourned for mention.

He asked when he would be able to apply for bail but his lawyer Caroline Graves said he needed to get a few ducks in order first.

"There are a few chickens in the way at the moment," she said.

Read is expected to next appear in court on September 12.

Mark "Chopper" Read died in 2013 and was the subject of a film in 2000 about his life and time in prison.

WorldCrime and JusticeAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

NY cannabis store closed after Easter egg hunt wins pot prizes

NY cannabis store closed after Easter egg hunt wins pot prizes

The owner of the stores insists he doesn't sell cannabis, he gives away free samples, therefore he doesn't need to be licensed.

34 mins ago

Killer who buried ex-girlfriend alive jailed for 23 years

Killer who buried ex-girlfriend alive jailed for 23 years

Jasmeen Kaur, 21, inhaled and swallowed dirt as she struggled to breathe, face-up in a shallow grave in South Australia's mid-north.

54 mins ago

Mum's flashbacks to finding autistic son murdered in 'horrendous act'

Mum's flashbacks to finding autistic son murdered in 'horrendous act'

9:00pm

Kurtley Beale's bail varied so he can chase French rugby offer

Kurtley Beale's bail varied so he can chase French rugby offer

4:40pm

Gold Coast man charged with over 1600 child sex offences

Gold Coast man charged with over 1600 child sex offences

1:49pm

Mysterious debris found on Australian beach identified

Mysterious debris found on Australian beach identified

12:53pm

Latest

Popular

34 mins ago

NY cannabis store closed after Easter egg hunt wins pot prizes

NY cannabis store closed after Easter egg hunt wins pot prizes

54 mins ago

Killer who buried ex-girlfriend alive jailed for 23 years

Killer who buried ex-girlfriend alive jailed for 23 years

9:29pm

US slips into round of 16 of Women's World Cup after scoreless draw with Portugal

US slips into round of 16 of Women's World Cup after scoreless draw with Portugal

9:20pm

Mark 'Chopper' Read's son denies gun, drug allegations

Mark 'Chopper' Read's son denies gun, drug allegations

9:00pm

Mum's flashbacks to finding autistic son murdered in 'horrendous act'

Mum's flashbacks to finding autistic son murdered in 'horrendous act'

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6