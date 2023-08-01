New Zealand
Man dies after crashing into Timaru Police Station 'at speed'

A man has died after crashing into Timaru Police Station late last night.

The incident began about 10.45pm, when the man was seen "driving erratically" outside the station. Vision supplied to 1News shows the vehicle doing donuts.

Police signalled for the vehicle to stop but the driver took off.

"Police have pursued the vehicle for a brief period before the vehicle returned to outside the station, and the driver was to spoken by police from inside his vehicle before driving off again," Inspector Vicki Walker said.

"By this stage police held concerns for the man's welfare."

About 11.30pm, the vehicle was located a short distance away on Barnard Street. Its tyres were spiked in an attempt to stop it.

"The vehicle then drove back towards the Timaru Police Station, and struck the building at speed," Walker said.

"The driver died at the scene.

"Police will be working to support the man's family today, along with our Timaru Police whānau."

The station will be open today and police inquiries into the incident are ongoing, with the Serious Crash Unit involved.

The death will be referred to the Coroner and the Independent Police Conduct Authority has been notified.

