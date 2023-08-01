World
Associated Press

Japan court hands 'Joker' 23 years for stabbing, setting fire on train

9:22am
Kyota Hattori is seen at the Chofu police station in Chofu, a Tokyo suburb, on March 4, 2022.

Kyota Hattori is seen at the Chofu police station in Chofu, a Tokyo suburb, on March 4, 2022. (Source: Associated Press)

A Japanese court has sentenced a man to 23 years in prison for stabbing a passenger and setting a fire on a Tokyo express train while dressed in a Joker costume on Halloween two years ago, officials said.

The Tachikawa branch of Tokyo District Court found Kyota Hattori, 26, guilty of attempted murder for stabbing and seriously injuring a male passenger in his 70s and of spraying lighter fluid in the train car and then lighting it to try to kill others. Twelve people were injured by the fire, most of them not seriously.

During the trial, Hattori told the court he was so shocked when he learned that his girlfriend had married someone else only six months after they broke up that he decided to carry out the attack so he could end his life by receiving the death penalty, NHK public television reported.

In the ruling, Judge Yu Takeshita said the attack was an “indiscriminate crime with a selfish motive that targeted many passengers who happened to be on the train”.

Prosecutors sought 25 years in prison, arguing that the attack was premeditated and that Hattori had deliberately chosen a special express train that makes fewer stops so passengers would have less chance of escaping. Witnesses said he wore an outfit like the Joker villain in Batman comics.

Defence lawyers asked for 12 years, saying the attack did not constitute attempted murder because most passengers were out of reach when Hattori set the fire.

Firefighters gather at a train station in Chofu, a Tokyo suburb, on October 31, 2021, after a fire broke out on a train car.

Firefighters gather at a train station in Chofu, a Tokyo suburb, on October 31, 2021, after a fire broke out on a train car. (Source: Associated Press)

Gun-related crime is rare in Japan because of strict gun control laws, but there has been a series of high-profile knife attacks in recent years on subways and elsewhere, and there is growing concern about homemade guns and explosives.

Train operators in major cities have stepped up safety measures, including installing security cameras in train cars and conducting more frequent safety drills.

In August 2021, on the day before the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, a 36-year-old man stabbed 10 passengers on a commuter train in Tokyo in a random attack. The man later told police that he wanted to attack women who looked happy.

The previous month, a 37-year-old man stabbed three passengers with a knife on an airport train in Osaka.

WorldAsiaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Man's chilling threat before fatal stabbing: 'Show you what violence is'

Man's chilling threat before fatal stabbing: 'Show you what violence is'

"'I'll show you what violence is' - those words ... were used by the defendant on the night that he stabbed his girlfriend's father to death," crown prosecutor Matt LeGrand told a Brisbane Supreme Court jury on Monday.

41 mins ago

Tower-climbing daredevil falls to death in Hong Kong

Tower-climbing daredevil falls to death in Hong Kong

Frenchman Remi Lucidi, 30, posted to Instagram as he climbed various tall structures around the world and took selfies.

10:24am

Pakistan buries the dead after 54 killed in election rally bombing

Pakistan buries the dead after 54 killed in election rally bombing

5:39am

Man, 73, jailed for murdering neighbours in garden hose dispute

Man, 73, jailed for murdering neighbours in garden hose dispute

9:40pm

US nurse and her daughter kidnapped in Haiti

US nurse and her daughter kidnapped in Haiti

5:23pm

US man fatally stabbed woman, posted her 'last moments' on Facebook

US man fatally stabbed woman, posted her 'last moments' on Facebook

1:36pm

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

Man dies after crashing into Timaru Police Station 'at speed'

0:41

Man dies after crashing into Timaru Police Station 'at speed'

13 mins ago

Paora the kiwi doing 'extraordinarily well' after Zoo Miami controversy

7:53

Paora the kiwi doing 'extraordinarily well' after Zoo Miami controversy

23 mins ago

Weather fronts barrel in, rain and severe gales on the way

Weather fronts barrel in, rain and severe gales on the way

32 mins ago

Charity for exploited Chinese migrants facing allegations

Charity for exploited Chinese migrants facing allegations

41 mins ago

Man's chilling threat before fatal stabbing: 'Show you what violence is'

Man's chilling threat before fatal stabbing: 'Show you what violence is'

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6