World
Associated Press

'Doomsday' US mum sentenced in 'zombie' murders of her children

17 mins ago
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho in May.

Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho in May. (Source: Associated Press)

Idaho mother Lori Vallow Daybell has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival in a case that included bizarre claims that her son and daughter were zombies and that she was a goddess sent to usher in the Biblical apocalypse.

Vallow Daybell was found guilty in May of killing her two youngest children, seven-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, as well as conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, her fifth husband's previous wife.

The husband, Chad Daybell, is awaiting trial on the same murder charges.

Vallow Daybell also faces two other cases in Arizona — one on a charge of conspiring with her brother to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and one of conspiring to kill her niece's ex-husband.

Charles Vallow was shot and killed in 2019, but her niece's ex survived an attempt later that year.

At the Fremont County Courthouse in St Anthony, Idaho, Judge Steven Boyce heard testimony from several representatives of the victims, including Vallow Daybell's only surviving son, Colby Ryan.

"Tylee will never have the opportunity to become a mother, wife or have the career she was destined to have. JJ will never be able to grow and spread his light with the world the way he did," Ryan wrote in a statement read by prosecuting attorney Rob Wood.

Lori Vallow Daybell talks with her lawyers.

Lori Vallow Daybell talks with her lawyers. (Source: Associated Press)

Vallow Daybell was committed multiple times for treatment to make her mentally competent for the court proceedings.

But Wood said there is no evidence that her crimes were impacted by her "alleged mental illness" — which includes delusional disorder with grandiose features, according to reports referenced in court.

"The evidence is overwhelming that she did know right from wrong," Wood said, noting testimony from several people who said she lied to them about the deaths.

In July 2019, Vallow Daybell's brother, Alex Cox, shot and killed her estranged husband, Charles Vallow, in a suburban Phoenix home.

Cox told police he acted in self-defence. He was never charged and later died of what authorities determined were natural causes.

Vallow Daybell was already in a relationship with Chad Daybell, a self-published writer of doomsday-focused fiction loosely based on Mormon teachings. She moved to Idaho with her kids and brother to be closer to him.

The children were last seen alive in September 2019. Police discovered they were missing a month later after an extended family member became worried. Their bodies were found buried in Chad Daybell's yard the following summer.

During the trial, experts said Tylee appeared to have been stabbed and her body burned before it was buried in a pet cemetery, Wood said.

JJ's head was wrapped in tape and plastic, asphyxiating him, Wood said, speculating that his last thoughts must have "been filled with fear and betrayal".

Tammy Daybell's body was bruised, suggesting she fought back as she was asphyxiated in her bed, Wood said.

Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow married in November 2019, about two weeks after Daybell's previous wife, Tammy, was killed. Tammy Daybell initially was described as having died of natural causes, but an autopsy later showed she had been asphyxiated, authorities said.

Defence attorney Jim Archibald argued during the trial that there was no evidence tying Vallow Daybell to the killings, but plenty showing she was a loving, protective mother whose life took a sharp turn when she met Chad Daybell and fell for his "weird" apocalyptic religious claims. He suggested that Daybell and Vallow Daybell's brother, Alex Cox, were responsible for the deaths.

Daybell told her they had been married in several previous lives and she was a "sexual goddess" who was supposed to help him save the world by gathering 144,000 followers so Jesus could return, Archibald said.

Vallow Daybell's former friend Melanie Gibb testified during the trial that Vallow Daybell believed people in her life had been taken over by evil spirits and turned into "zombies", including JJ and Tylee.

WorldNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

Reubens died after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public.

7:43am

1 in 2 to have mental health disorder by 75 - study

1 in 2 to have mental health disorder by 75 - study

Researchers studied data from face-to-face interviews of more than 150,000 adults across nearly 30 countries, including New Zealand.

9:20pm

US man fatally stabbed woman, posted her 'last moments' on Facebook

US man fatally stabbed woman, posted her 'last moments' on Facebook

1:36pm

Three killed as California plane crash streak continues

Three killed as California plane crash streak continues

11:36am

Bear spotted in Southern California spa pool during heat wave

Bear spotted in Southern California spa pool during heat wave

Sun, Jul 30

Small plane crashes, flips onto beach in the Hamptons

Small plane crashes, flips onto beach in the Hamptons

Sun, Jul 30

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

Zelensky's hometown hit day after he said war returning to Russia

Zelensky's hometown hit day after he said war returning to Russia

17 mins ago

'Doomsday' US mum sentenced in 'zombie' murders of her children

'Doomsday' US mum sentenced in 'zombie' murders of her children

32 mins ago

PM responds to strikes: 'We don't have a money tree'

7:51

PM responds to strikes: 'We don't have a money tree'

48 mins ago

Pedestrian critically hurt after being hit by car in Hutt Valley

Pedestrian critically hurt after being hit by car in Hutt Valley

7:43am

Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6