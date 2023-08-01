Cricket
Broad bows out in style as England beat Aus in final Ashes Test

6:14am

Australia's wait to win an Ashes series in England will extend to at least 26 years after falling at the final hurdle with a 49-run defeat at The Oval.

In a sea-sawing final day at The Oval, Australia were bowled out for 334, ending their fourth-innings pursuit of 384 with 18.2 overs left in the last session.

The result means the pulsating series finishes level at 2-2, with Australia retaining the Ashes but leaving England without the series win the tourists so desperately desired.

Winless in all Test series in England since the 2001 series, Australia will now have to wait until 2027 for another chance.

England's Stuart Broad celebrates bowling out Australia on day five of the fifth Ashes Test match between England and Australia, at The Oval cricket ground in London.

England's Stuart Broad celebrates bowling out Australia on day five of the fifth Ashes Test match between England and Australia, at The Oval cricket ground in London. (Source: Associated Press)

Making matters worse for Australia is that for long periods, that drought appeared likely to be over before Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali sparked a mid-innings collapse of 4-11.

Attempting to pull off the biggest fourth-innings chase in all Tests at The Oval and the second biggest in Australia's history, the tourists were always fighting an uphill battle.

But with 120 to win after a lengthy rain delay and Steve Smith and Travis Head in control with seven wickets in hand, the match looked there to be won for Australia.

Then disaster struck.

Australia's Steven Smith, right, taps gloves with Australia's Travis Head as they add runs on day five of the fifth Ashes Test match between England and Australia, at The Oval cricket ground in London.

Australia's Steven Smith, right, taps gloves with Australia's Travis Head as they add runs on day five of the fifth Ashes Test match between England and Australia, at The Oval cricket ground in London. (Source: Associated Press)

Head was caught at slip trying to cover-drive a big-turning ball from Moeen for 43, and the opening was there for England.

Smith followed in the next over when he edged Woakes to slip on 54, before Mitch Marsh was caught behind off Moeen by a brilliant one-handed Jonny Bairstow catch.

And when Mitchell Starc edged Woakes to Crawley in the following over, Australia had lost four wickets in 19 balls to see their hopes of series victory slip away.

Pat Cummins was caught soon after trying to pull Moeen, before Todd Murphy helped Alex Carey get the required runs down to 55 before being caught behind for 18 off Stuart Broad.

Moments later, Carey (28) edged behind Broad's last ball in Test cricket and one of the greatest series of all time was over.

Woakes finished with 4-50 and Moeen 3-76, and Australia's hopes of winning the series had been extinguished with a second straight 2-2 series draw in England.

After arriving at The Oval needing 249 runs, Australia's upper order also fell in a clump.

England's Ben Stokes, right, and Australia's Travis Head leave the pitch as rain delays play after lunch.

England's Ben Stokes, right, and Australia's Travis Head leave the pitch as rain delays play after lunch. (Source: Associated Press)

David Warner (60), Usman Khawaja (72) and Marnus Labuschagne (13) all went within 29 runs of each other, with Woakes removing both openers.

On a drama-charged last morning of the series, questions were asked about the advantage England gained by being handed a newer-looking replacement ball.

Ricky Ponting, in particular, was furious, claiming in commentary that umpires had been blase in handing England a significant advantage in the change late on day four.

Ben Stokes was also denied a catch off Steve Smith on 39 when he dropped it mid-celebration, in a moment that threatened to cost England the Test.

But instead, Australia's evening collapse meant that all mattered little.

And for Australia, the 2-0 series lead they had built following tight wins at Edgbaston and Lord's, had amounted to nothing more than a drawn series, after rain saved the tourists at Old Trafford.

