Warriors wary of dangerous Titans: 'Can pull you apart'

3:28pm
Much has been made of the Warriors' golden run home, but coach Andrew Webster on Monday reiterated the danger a side like the Gold Coast possess.

Warriors coach Andrew Webster is predicting spectacular play from the Gold Coast Titans when the two sides meet on Friday night at Cbus Super Stadium.

"Long range tries," he said, when asked what he expected of the 12th placed Titans.

"They're fast; they're probably the fastest team in the NRL. They have individuals that can pull you apart if you take half a step, so it's a great opportunity for us to be on with our defence this week. "

The Warriors are equal-third on the ladder, sharing the spot now only with Melbourne following Canberra's defeat on the weekend against Newcastle.

Much has been made of the Warriors' golden run home, with all of their opponents currently outside the top eight. But Webster on Monday reiterated the danger a side like the Gold Coast possess.

Asked how to shut the Titans down, he said: "Not giving them the space that they want."

"One on one tackles are going to be important. If you miss them, it's going to be hard for the next guy to clean up, because they're just too fast.

"We're looking forward to the challenge of that. Their defence has improved out of sight, they've done a really good job of stopping teams getting out of their own end, so we've got a really big job to get away and escape."

The Warriors' defence has improved out of sight in 2023, having conceded the second-fewest points in the competition. However, the Titans are coming in off a morale-boosting 22-13 win over the eighth-placed Cowboys.

The side will be boosted by the large New Zealand expatriate community on the Gold Coast. The fixture is regarded as virtually an extra home game for the Warriors, although their success this season has led to that sort of support being mirrored elsewhere in Australia.

"Every time we go away we seem to have a lot of support. We played in Parra and I've never heard an opposition chant in Parra Stadium, so that was a first," Webster remarked.

In his first stint with the Warriors in 2016, Webster had his first taste of the offshore support as an assistant coach.

"I remember we played on the Gold Coast and it was Jarryd Hayne's return game from the NFL and they had a full house," he said. "But there were so many Warriors fans there it wasn't funny.

"So, we're looking forward to that again."

