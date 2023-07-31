US nurse and her daughter kidnapped in Haiti

A New Hampshire woman who works for a non-profit organisation in Haiti and her young daughter have been reported as kidnapped as the US State Department issued a "do not travel advisory" in the country and ordered non-emergency personnel to leave there amid growing security concerns.

Alix Dorsainvil, a nurse for El Roi Haiti, and her daughter were kidnapped on Thursday, the organisation said in a statement on Saturday (local time).

El Roi, which runs a school and ministry in Port au Prince, said the two were taken from campus.

Dorsainvil is the wife of the programme's director, Sandro Dorsainvil.

"Alix is a deeply compassionate and loving person who considers Haiti her home and the Haitian people her friends and family," El Roi president and co-founder Jason Brown said in the statement.

"Alix has worked tirelessly as our school and community nurse to bring relief to those who are suffering as she loves and serves the people of Haiti in the name of Jesus."

A State Department spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday it is "aware of reports of the kidnapping of two US citizens in Haiti", adding, "We are in regular contact with Haitian authorities and will continue to work with them and our US government interagency partners."

In its advisory on Thursday, the department said that "kidnapping is widespread, and victims regularly include US citizens".

It said kidnappings often involve ransom negotiations and US citizen victims have been physically harmed.

Earlier this month, the National Human Rights Defence Network issued a report warning about an upsurge in killings and kidnappings and the UN Security Council met to discuss Haiti's worsening situation.