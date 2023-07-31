Three killed as California plane crash streak continues

A pilot and two passengers were killed on the weekend when a single-engine plane crashed into a hangar and burst into flames at a Southern California airport, authorities said.

It's the latest in a string of light plane crashes in Southern California.

The Beechcraft P35 with three people on board crashed during departure at Cable Airport in Upland, the Federal Aviation Authority said.

San Bernardino County firefighters doused the fire and pronounced the three victims dead at the scene, about 65 kilometres east of downtown Los Angeles, Upland Police said in a statement.

The hangar had moderate damage, and no one else was injured, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The crash will be investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

It comes after a single-engine plane crashed nose-first into the roof of a hangar at Long Beach Airport on July 11.

Six people died when a plane crashed into a field after departing Harry Reid international airport on July 8.

And a single-engine plane rolled upside down before crashing near French Valley Airport on the Fourth of July, killing a father and severely injuring his three sons, federal investigators said in a preliminary report.