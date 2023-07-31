'Pink is taking over': Barbie continues to set box office records

A week later, the “Barbenheimer” boom has not abated.

Seven days after Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer conspired to set box office records, the two films held unusually strongly in theatres.

Barbie took in a massive NZ$150 million in its second weekend, according to studio estimates. Oppenheimer stayed in second with a robust NZ$74 million. Sales for the two movies dipped 43% and 44%, respectably — well shy of the usual week-two drops.

“Barbenheimer” has proven to be not a one-weekend phenomenon but an ongoing box-office bonanza. The two movies combined have already surpassed NZ$1.6 billion in worldwide ticket sales. Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for data firm Comscore, call it “a touchstone moment for movies, moviegoers and movie theatres”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Having two movies from rival studios linked in this way and both boosting each other's fortunes — both box-office wise and it terms of their profile — I don't know if there's a comp for this in the annals of box-office history," said Dergarabedian. “There's really no comparison for this.”

Following its year-best NZ$263 million opening, the pink-infused pop sensation of Barbie saw remarkably sustained business through the week and into the weekend. The film outpaced Nolan's The Dark Knight to have the best first 11 days in theatres of any Warner Bros. release ever.

Barbie has rapidly accumulated NZ$573 million in US and Canadian theatres, a rate that will soon make it the biggest box-office hit of the summer. Every day it’s played, Barbie has made at least NZ$32 million.

And the Barbie effect isn't just in North America. The film made NZ$198 million internationally over the weekend. Its global tally has reached NZ$1.2 billion. It's the kind of business that astounds even veteran studio executives.

Cillian Murphy and David Krumholtz in Oppenheimer. (Source: Supplied)

“That's a crazy number,” said Jeff Goldstein, distribution chief for Warner Bros. “There's just a built-in audience that wants to be part of the zeitgeist of the moment. Wherever you go, people are wearing pink. Pink is taking over the world."

Amid the frenzy, Barbie is already attracting a lot of repeat moviegoers. Goldstein estimates that 12% of sales are people going back with friends or family to see it again.

ADVERTISEMENT

For a movie industry that has been trying to regain its pre-pandemic footing — and that now finds itself largely shuttered due to actors and screenwriters strikes — the sensations of Barbie and Oppenheimer have showed what's possible when everything lines up just right.

“Post-pandemic, there's no ceiling and there's no floor," Goldstein said. "The movies that miss really miss big time, and the movies that work really work big time."

Universal Pictures' Oppenheimer, meanwhile, is performing more like a superhero movie than a three-hour film about scientists talking.

Nolan’s drama starring Cillian Murphy as atomic bomb physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer has accrued NZ$282 million domestically thus far. With an additional NZ$116 million in international cinemas, Oppenheimer has already surpassed NZ$649 million globally.

Showings in IMAX have typically been sold out. Oppenheimer has made NZ$129 million worldwide on IMAX. The large-format exhibitor said that it will extend the film's run through August 13.