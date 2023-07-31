Football Ferns fans disappointed but proud as team exits World Cup

Football Ferns fans say they're feeling disappointed but proud after a nail-biting 0-0 draw against Switzerland on Sunday night.

The Dunedin game means the Ferns are out of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

The sun had yet to set when the crowds started arriving at Forsyth Barr Stadium, many wearing flags on their backs or their faces.

But none were quite like the half Kiwi, half Swiss flag Louise and Mathias had.

"His Mum gave us this for our wedding 20 years ago in Rarotonga so it's a really special flag and we're really pleased to bring it out of the house for the first time probably ever," Louise said.

"Because we never ever thought that New Zealand would play Switzerland in any sport. So we're rapt to be here."

With a foot in both camps, they couldn't lose.

"I'm extremely grateful that Mathias chose to live in New Zealand so I'm supporting Switzerland as well. In my heart, I really hope the Football Ferns win," Louise said.

"And I don't want to get into trouble," Mathias interjected.

Nine-year-old Holly had a simple message for her team.

"Go the Football Ferns. We love you!"

University of Canterbury student Hannah travelled down for the game - it was her first live match.

"I've been following the Football Ferns. I had a poster in my room since I was like eight years old. It's really surreal to be here right now."

It was a highly competitive and exciting match, with Ferns supporters showing their aroha with cheers and chants.

But when the final whistle blew, the 0-0 draw ended the Ferns' dreams to make the next stage.

Fifteen-year-old Ivy said she was feeling pretty defeated but she is glad they got a win under their belt during the World Cup.

"Half the game I was like not looking 'cos I was so stressed. I was on the edge of it, I could not handle it ... But I was really hoping, but I think in the last five minutes, I was like it's over."

She has been playing football since she was five, and said she has definitely caught Ferns fever.

"It was very inspiring, 'cos like I've never looked up to football players who were women. I was always looking up to the men so I wasn't that much into women's football and then the World Cup came round, which was amazing."

She has travelled the country watching the Ferns play, and was hoping to see a fourth game.

"I think in all matches they deserved better results. I think they played incredibly well all games and I don't think the end result of each game determined how they played.

"I think they played better than the results."

Laura travelled from Wānaka to watch the Ferns, and said it was not the result she was after.

"Obviously a little disappointed. I'm sure a lot of Kiwis are feeling right now. But none the less, just so proud to be from Aotearoa and see our girls just play so exceptionally well so really proud of the team."

Ten-year-old Mollie loved watching the action when it got close to the goals.

"It was pretty awesome. It's a great experience."

Cassie, also 10, was a big fan of the corner kicks.

"It was amazing. I loved it."

Mosgiel resident Anneka said it was unreal to watch world class football so close to home.

"Very close, I enjoyed it. I feel like we created a lot of chances and should have come out with it, I reckon."

The World Cup's co-host, Australia, will be fighting to stay in the tournament during a match against Canada tonight.

