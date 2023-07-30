Watch: Steve Alker nails hole in one at Senior British Open

New Zealand's Steve Alker shot a hole in one but lost his lead on an eventful third day of the Senior British Open in Bridgend, Wales.

The 52-yer-old carded a five-over 76 at the Royal Porthcawl Golf club to drop from first to a four-way share of second but he remained in the mix to win his second senior major title.

The undoubted highlight of his third round came on the 15th when he holed his tee shot with a seven iron from 170 yards, sparking celebrations on the tee box.

"It's pretty special," Alker told the European Tour's website.

"It was a good number. Actually, I don't know if it was a good number, it's so windy out there.

"But seven iron, hit a great shot in there. Just tried to follow the line. Yeah, it was a good shot. Sometimes hole in ones are not good shots and go in but that was a good shot."

Alker, who won the Senior PGA Championship last year, began the day with a one-stroke lead but that was quickly relinquished as he dropped four shots in his opening three holes in demanding weather conditions.

Following his ace, there were back-to-back bogeys at the 16th and 17th but he did set up a closing two-putt birdie to leave himself one shot behind German leader Alex Cejka.

Further windy weather is predicted for the find round along with rain, but despite the nature of the conditions Alker is looking forward to the challenge ahead.

"I think I'm just lucky right now," he said.

"I shot five over par today and I'm still in it. Just got to hang in there, and improve from where I am today."

Meanwhile, New Zealand's Lydia Ko has dropped from contention after three rounds at the Evian Championship women's major in France.

Ko, who shared second place after the opening day, dropped eight further spots with an even-par 71 on day three to share 30th place.