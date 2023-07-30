Entertainment
Sinead O'Connor planned album, tour movie before sudden death

8:38am
Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland

Sinead O'Connor was working on a new album, planning a tour and considering movie options for her book before her sudden death last week.

The 56-year-old singer was looking forward to the future following her recent move to London and her management team revealed Sinead had a number of professional projects in the pipeline, before she was found unresponsive in her home.

Sinead's team 67 Management wrote on their website: "We would like to take this opportunity to send our love, our thoughts, our prayers to Sinead O'Connor's Family at this time.

"We would like to thank the incredible love and support for Sinead from her fans first and foremost who have prevailed in their support and kindness throughout.

"To our business partners in the industry who have been nothing less than devoted to Sinead and again have shown nothing but love and compassion for her throughout our tenure, that cannot be overstated. Sincere and heartfelt thanks. You know who you are.

"To the wonderful musicians, artists and supporting teams who have been nothing short of incredible in the time that we knew Sinead. Incredible as musicians and incredible as true friends to Sinead. Those that worked with her and those that supported her from the sidelines, thank you.

"As tribute to those who were part of Sinead's team over our tenure it has to be mentioned that Sinead was completing her new album, reviewing new tour dates for 2024 and considering opportunities in relation to a movie of her book. Wonderful plans were afoot at this time. Testament and tribute to those who have put their hearts first for Sinead, to whom we are forever grateful.

"It has been an honour to have worked with Sinead professionally, as musicians, producers and her artist managers over the last nine years, but much, much more than that Sinead was family.

"May she rest in peace."

The note was signed by Kenneth Papenfus and Carl Papenfus from 67 Management.

Sinead's most recent album, I'm Not Bossy, I'm the Boss, was released in 2014 but she recently revealed she had been working on new music.

She posted on Facebook earlier this month: "Hi All, recently moved back to London after 23 years absence. Very happy to be home : ) Soon finishing my album. Release early next year : )" she wrote on July 11. "Hopefully Touring Australia and New Zealand toward end 2024. Europe, USA and other territories beginning early 2025 : )."

However, a posthumous album release is unlikely as she previously revealed she had warned her family about protecting her art and finances after her death.

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2021, she said: "See, when the artists are dead, they're much more valuable than when they're alive. Tupac has released way more albums since he died than he ever did alive, so it's kind of gross what record companies do.

"That's why I've always instructed my children since they were very small, 'If your mother drops dead tomorrow, before you called 911, call my accountant and make sure the record companies don't start releasing my records and not telling you where the money is.'"

