Nearly $30,000 raised for family of missing Chch woman Yanfei Bao

The family of missing Christchurch woman Yanfei Bao have received a massive outpour of support from the public.

It has been eleven days since the 44-year-old real estate agent disappeared near Hornby while she was out door-knocking.

The Givealittle page was set up 24 hours ago by one of Bao's closest friends, Vani Liu, with $27,419 donated from 833 people at around 2pm Sunday.

Liu wrote, "Yanfei was not only a skilled professional but also a beloved partner to Paul, a cherished daughter, and a loving mother to her young child, Momo.

"As her family, friends, and community, we cannot fathom the pain they are enduring, and we want to offer our assistance during this unimaginably difficult time."

The donations would "ease the burden" after Bao's "tragic disappearance", which is now being treated as a homicide inquiry.

Harcourts real estate agent Yanfei Bao has been missing since July 19. (Source: Facebook)

Police paused their search operation at Halswell River and Lake Ellesmere on Saturday as they wait for the water levels to subside before continuing.

But a Specialist Search Group are continuing to conduct searches in the Christchurch City area.

Liu also said Bao's parents are travelling to New Zealand for the first time and that they have "shattered hearts" and are "seeking answers and closure for their missing daughter."

"The journey comes with immense emotional and financial challenges," her friend said, "as they face the reality of the situation. In this trying moment, they need all the love and financial support we can provide to help them cope with the devastating loss."

It comes as some real estate agents go out on business in pairs, including for door-knocking and open homes, for safety reasons, until more details come to light.

Police said they are combing through more than 200 pieces of information in relation to the investigation and still want to hear from members of the public that saw Bao's vehicle on the day she went missing 19 July.

Anyone who saw the silver Nissan Dualis after 12.30pm and before 10.45pm is asked to contact police via 105, either by calling or using Update Report online, reference file number 230720/5911.