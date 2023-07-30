England leads Australia by 377 runs in 5th Ashes test

Australia face a monumental task to claim a drought-breaking Ashes series win in England after another prolonged Bazball assault on day three of the final Test at The Oval.

England went to stumps on Saturday night at 9-389 and with a lead of 377, after Joe Root, Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow all cashed in on one of the most one-sided days of the series.

It means Australia will need to pull off the highest successful fourth-innings chase at The Oval to win the match, with that landmark of 263 having been set 121 years ago in the 1902 series.

Australia have already retained the Ashes with a 2-1 series lead, but they need a win or draw at The Oval to take their first Test series victory in England since 2001.

Some rain is forecast for London late on Sunday and Monday, but the rate at which England have scored means a result is likely.

The hosts will firmly believe after Saturday they have been the far better side in this series, with the reality being their own brain implosions hurt them in the first two Tests and the rain saved Australia in Manchester.

Most concerning for Australia will be the way they have bowled in the final two Tests.

Mitchell Starc started poorly on Saturday with 0-22 off his first two overs before recovering to 4-94, while Todd Murphy also claimed 3-110.

But after bowling too full and straight to Crawley in his 191 at Old Trafford as England amassed 592 in their only innings, the tourists repeated the same mistakes early on Saturday.

The tone was set from the first over when Crawley crunched Starc's first ball through the covers, before Ben Duckett (42) twice hit the left-armer through the legside.

With that, Australia's first-innings lead of 12 was gone and England were on the front foot.

The hosts reached 0-40 by the end of the fifth over, and kept a scoring rate of five-an-over going for most the day.

Australia were only briefly in the game after lunch when England fell to 4-222.

Pat Cummins had Crawley edging for 73, Todd Murphy removed Ben Stokes on 42 and Josh Hazlewood got Harry Brook for seven.

But Root and Bairstow soon slammed Australia's opening shut.

The pair put on 110 for the fifth wicket, with Root settling in after surviving an lbw review off Hazlewood on four.

England's premier batter hooked Cummins with ease, scooped Mitch Marsh for six and brought up his 50 off 41 balls to take the game completely away from Australia.

He was eventually bowled by a ball that spun and stayed low from Murphy on 91, before Bairstow was caught behind off Starc for 78 late in the day.

James Anderson and Stuart Broad then batted England to the close, but it will only be a matter of time until they are attempting to level the series at 2-2 with the ball on Sunday..”