Silver Ferns survive scare from Uganda for second World Cup win

The Silver Ferns survived a scare from a skillful Uganda side at the Netball World Cup in South Africa to win 54-44.

New Zealand's attack was well contained by Uganda in the tense first half as each team fought for their second win of the tournament.

Towering goal shooter Mary Cholhok was accurate and powerful under the post for Uganda as the teams were locked in a goal-for-goal battle on day two in Cape Town.

New Zealand led by two goals at the first quarter break and pushed the lead out to a narrow 25-21 advantage at half-time.

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua started with Grace Nweke at goal shooter partnered by Ameliaranne Ekenasio at goal attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

However all four New Zealand shooters were used throughout the game with Maia Wilson at goal attack and Te Paea Selby-Rickit at goal shoot running the advantage home for New Zealand.

Experienced midcourter Gina Crampton and defender Jane Watson's injection to the Ferns' line-up finally gave the defending champions some breathing space.

And a high level of accuracy from all the Silver Ferns shooters helped break the deadlock.

New Zealand captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio told SKY it was a stern test for all the players used by Taurua.

"It was a game we knew we had to hold on and grind and stay on before we could pull away in the end," she said.

"Uganda are a quality team and we knew they were going to bring it and that's exactly the way they did today."

New Zealand now has two wins from two games after dispatching Trinidad and Tobago 76-27 yesterday to open their campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cape Town is hosting the 16th edition of the Netball World Cup marking first time the tournament has been held in Africa.

Tomorrow night the Silver Ferns play Singapore to wrap up play in the stage one of the preliminary round.

rnz.co.nz