Sam Kerr expects to play in must-win World Cup game against Canada

36 mins ago
Australian captain Sam Kerr walks along the side line before the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Nigeria In Brisbane on July 27.

Australian captain Sam Kerr walks along the side line before the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Nigeria In Brisbane on July 27. (Source: Associated Press)

Star striker Sam Kerr expects to be available for Australia’s must-win Women’s World Cup game against Olympic champion Canada after missing the team’s first two group games because of a calf muscle injury.

Australia’s captain and all-time leading scorer has been the face of the promotional campaign for the World Cup being co-hosted in Australia and New Zealand but hasn’t yet started in the tournament.

Kerr attended a news conference in Brisbane on Saturday to assure Australian supporters that she's recovering.

“I would love to tell you guys everything. It’s going to be down to the wire,” she said.

“I’m definitely going to be available.”

Asked again if she would be fit to play, Kerr responded with the one-word answer Matildas fans were desperate to hear: “Yes.”

Kerr hurt her calf muscle on the eve of Australia’s tournament-opening win over Ireland last week, but it didn’t become public knowledge until an hour before kickoff when her name was missing from the team sheet for the starting lineup.

She also missed Australia’s upset three-two loss to Nigeria in the second group game which left the co-hosts needing a win in Melbourne on Monday to ensure they progress to the round of 16.

WorldFIFA World CupAustralia

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

