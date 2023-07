One person has suffered moderate injuries after a truck went over a guardrail on State Highway 1 near Taupō.

Police say the incident occurred at 11.45pm last night, when the freight truck collided with the road's barrier, sending it onto a grassy slope.

The crashed truck near Taupō. (Source: Supplied)

One person has moderate injuries and was taken to Taupō Hospital last night.

The crash was 5km south of Taupō airport in Waitahanui. Stop/go management is in place with delays expected.