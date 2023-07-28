Youth coach hopes World Cup raises football's profile for Māori

When New Zealand kicked off in the Women’s World Cup opener against Norway last week, just three of the 23 Football Ferns traced their roots to Māori.

By contrast, when the Kiwis hosted the Women’s Rugby World Cup last year, more than half of the players on its 30-person championship team were Indigenous.

The sport of football sits far behind rugby in the national consciousness of New Zealand, and Māori representation in coaching is even smaller by comparison. But a youth coach is among those leading the charge to change the landscape of football in New Zealand, and sports more broadly for Māori.

Tarena Ranui is one of the leading youth coaches in New Zealand and the 2019 junior coach of the year. She works at Ngāruawāhia High School, a mostly Māori school 20 minutes outside of Hamilton in the Waikato region.

Until a year ago, the school had no air conditioning or heating. Buckets collected rainwater from leaky roofs. The 45-year-old Ranui has a mission that keeps her at Ngāruawāhia.

“I want my every student to understand that to be from here, to be Māori, to come from Ngāruawāhia is more than enough to compete with the best,” she said. “It’s more than enough.”

Ranui grew up playing football in the 1980s. There were so few female players in Hamilton that she played on all-boys’ teams until high school.

When her 3-year-old son and his Māori friends wanted to play, she began coaching. She coached her son’s team until they were ready to be integrated into the academy and club system.

When the team started winning, they got noticed – but not in positive terms.

“There’s not very many primary-age teams that are predominantly Māori,” Ranui said. “Then when they were good, it was sort of like: ‘Well hang on, how did this happen? There must be a reason. There must be something you’re doing illegal in order to produce this.’”

Opponents’ parents asked extra referees to observe games and officials to check player ages. Some even took to Facebook with hate speech, said Ranui’s husband, Harold.

University of Auckland sports professor Toni Bruce said she doesn’t know of research indicating that discrimination against Māori exists across youth football culture. Nonetheless, “in practice and in public consciousness, you could say that football is seen as a predominantly white sport,” she said.

Because there are so few Māori players at the highest levels of football in New Zealand, “there are very few role models,” Bruce added.

Many players on Ranui’s first team later traded football for sports where Māori are more traditionally represented, like rugby.

Ranui realised in order to attract Indigenous players, she needed to create a place within the sport for Māori players to call their own. This vision became reality in 2018 when local club Melville United asked Ranui to build its girls’ academy.

Tarena Ranui talks to her players ahead of a match. (Source: Associated Press)

Ranui runs two youth teams and the senior women’s side at Melville. For many girls, like 17-year-old Stevie-Lee Merryltiller, Ranui is their first Māori coach and often their first female coach.

“It shouldn’t be such a massive thing if you’re Māori or whatever culture you are,” Merryltiller, who like Ranui grew up playing on all-white boys teams, said. “But just being able to go up to her and know that we are the same, it’s really cool.”

Ranui has been inspired by the oral histories of her own people and their survival over the centuries.

“Those (oral history) stories exist here,” she said. “I think it teaches us a lot about how we can move, how we can perform and how we can compete.”

Ranui embeds Māori culture by using words from the language in her coaching and leading karakia after matches.

Football's world governing body has made a point of respecting the First Nations cultures of Australia and New Zealand at this Women’s World Cup, a theme that has run from the opening ceremony through every match, which begin in New Zealand with a pōwhiri, a Maori welcome ceremony.

“To see New Zealanders on the world stage compete, more than that to win, you can’t retell those stories," Ranui said. "The things that when you see with your naked eye, and you feel, and you can hear, and your senses are alive — it births something inside of you.

“I think for me, to see is to make it possible to be.”

As Ranui worked to raise the profile of her club, she made her own ascent in the national coaching scene.

Tarena Ranui doesn't plan on leaving Ngāruawāhia High School any time soon. (Source: Associated Press)

In 2019, she was named New Zealand’s junior coach of the year. Since then, she’s reached the second-highest tier for New Zealand football coaches. There are few women at this level, and Ranui is one of the only Māori to reach this stage.

Most recently, she was invited to the under-17 youth national team coaching staff. Ranui would be one of the only Māori people coaching in the national team system.

Meanwhile, she’s still teaching full-time at Ngaruawahia High School. Assistant Principal Andrea Kingi said Ranui could “work anywhere she wanted,” including better-resourced private schools.

Ranui doesn’t intend to leave.

“It’s not so much for me and my own journey. It’s so that the female Māori athlete, footballer can see (herself),” Ranui said. “She can not only belong, but she can thrive and that she can move in such a way that represents, makes room and gives permission for her indigeneity.”