Two dead after light planes collide mid-air at Qld airfield

Two people have died and a pilot has had a miraculous survival after two light planes collided midair over a regional Queensland airfield.

The aircraft collided "quite low to the ground" at the Caboolture aerodrome, north of Brisbane, police said.

The incident unfolded about 10.30am (local time) on Friday as one aircraft was attempting a takeoff.

"At the moment, there are two deceased in the plane that took off from the eastern end," Queensland Police Superintendent Paul Ready said.

"We are still trying to confirm who those persons are. It is an incident between two planes that has been a loss of life which is tragic."

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said the pilot of one of the aircraft survived, but the extent of his injuries has not been confirmed.

"The other person who is in the other aircraft is assisting police... (who are) piecing together what exactly occurred so that we can find out the actual events," Ready said.

"It is probably quite lucky when you look at the damage on the ground."

Queensland Ambulance and firefighters responded to a "significant incident" with paramedics assessing "multiple patients".

Police Minister Mark Ryan confirmed the two fatalities and said a full investigation would be carried out.

"I understand that two people in one plane are deceased," he said.

"The occupant of the other plane is relatively uninjured."

ADVERTISEMENT

Caboolture Airfield caters to general aviation and ultralight aircraft and is not controlled by Airservices Australia.

A spokesman from the airfield confirmed the aircraft involved were registered and not linked to the gliding club based at the airfield.

He declined to comment on the incident.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau will investigate the collision.