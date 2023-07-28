New Zealand
1News

Desert Rd closed as wind, snow sweeps across country

17 mins ago
The current weather warnings across the country.

The current weather warnings across the country. (Source: MetService)

A number of heavy snow and wind watches have been issued across the country, as a strong southwest flow is expected to affect the country today.

Strong winds are expected to hit Banks Peninsula today, with severe gales likely to gust at 120km/h in some places. An orange wind warning is currently in place for the area.

"Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles," MetService said.

Wairarapa south of Featherston, Wellington and the Kaikoura Coast are under a strong wind watch.

MetService said: "South to southwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places."

An orange heavy swell warning has been issued near Wellington.

"Southerly combined waves rising to 4 metres late Thursday evening, and to 6 metres overnight Thursday, then easing to 3 metres early Friday afternoon," MetService said.

As a cold front moves across the North Island this morning snowfall is expected in a number of areas.

Taihape and Tongariro National Park are currently under a heavy snow watch, forecast above 500 metres "with heavy falls above 700 metres where accumulations may approach warning criteria".

The Desert Rd has been closed this morning after a truck became stuck in icy conditions.

Orange road snowfall warnings have been issued.

On Porters Pass (SH73), snow showers are forecast for above 600 metres early this morning, with one to two centimetres expected to fall.

Lewis Pass (SH7) is expected to see snow above 600 metres, with two to three centimetres potentially settling on the road near the summit. There will likely be less lower down.


New ZealandWeather NewsWellingtonChristchurch and CanterburyManawatu-Wanganui

SHARE ME

More Stories

Judge orders police to pay $5750 to Parliament protester

Judge orders police to pay $5750 to Parliament protester

It comes after a police detective botched the gathering of a key witness over a charge of trespass against Laura Cassin.

47 mins ago

0:44

Meet the 93yo who's been documenting the Wairarapa for decades

Meet the 93yo who's been documenting the Wairarapa for decades

Showing his vintage film from a DIY cinema in a paddock, Fred Halloway has seen it all.

5:00am

4:14

Lauren Dickason thought children better off in heaven – expert

Lauren Dickason thought children better off in heaven – expert

6:51pm

2:19

Police out in large numbers across ChCh to find Yanfei Bao

Police out in large numbers across ChCh to find Yanfei Bao

6:31pm

0:34

Christchurch 24-hour surgery closes for second time this month

Christchurch 24-hour surgery closes for second time this month

3:50pm

Hāwera pilot captures stunning images of twin waterspouts

Hāwera pilot captures stunning images of twin waterspouts

1:50pm

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Call outs for mould removal 'double' in Auckland this year

Call outs for mould removal 'double' in Auckland this year

17 mins ago

Desert Rd closed as wind, snow sweeps across country

Desert Rd closed as wind, snow sweeps across country

25 mins ago

MasterChef Australia's Julie Goodwin visits Auckland

2:40

MasterChef Australia's Julie Goodwin visits Auckland

47 mins ago

Judge orders police to pay $5750 to Parliament protester

0:44

Judge orders police to pay $5750 to Parliament protester

5:43am

Niger's president defiant after soldiers detain him, declare coup

Niger's president defiant after soldiers detain him, declare coup

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6