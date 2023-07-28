Players cover NRL logos as bargaining battle continues to boil

Players from Gold Coast, Brisbane and Sydney Roosters have followed through on a promise to cover the NRL' s official logo in protest at stalled negotiations over a fresh collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

The NRLW clash at the Gabba between the Titans and Broncos kicked off on Thursday night with players from both sides wearing tape over the NRLW logo on the front of their jerseys.

The male players from the Roosters and Broncos followed suit with the NRL logo not visible.

NRL and NRLW players will take part in the action as the Rugby League Players Association (RLPA) turns up the heat on head office over talks that have dragged on for months.

The NRLW remain without a CBA and NRL players are operating under the previous agreement which lapsed last November and must sign off on a new deal by October.

The move comes after the RLPA introduced a boycott of player media duties on match days and follows a meeting with the Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) in Melbourne earlier this week.

Further actions are believed to be planned if the NRL doesn't come to the table and resurrect the flagging talks after offering what the RLPA labelled 'take-it-or-leave-it' terms.

The RLPA have called for an independent mediator to resolve the stalemate after the players' union said the NRL had made "100 unreasonable and unacceptable changes" in their last offer.

Covering the NRL logo on team jerseys is the union's latest move, having been floated as a possible protest tactic during the pre-season tournament before players called off their action.

Male and female players are set to follow through on the protest action throughout the NRL's current Women in League round.

The round kicked off on Thursday night with a NRLW/NRL double header at the Gabba with Brisbane hosting Gold Coast in NRLW and their men facing the Sydney Roosters.

The NRL has declined to comment on the RLPA's latest tactic and there is a sense head office is reluctant to engage in a public slanging match with the union.

South Sydney coach Jason Demetriou said his club backed the players' stance and said they couldn't allow it to be a distraction for Friday's meeting with Wests Tigers.

"We're pretty mature about it as a playing group," Demetriou said.

"The club will have conversations in and around it just to make sure when we get to the game they won't be thinking about it."