World
Associated Press

More charges filed against Trump in classified documents case

29 mins ago
An aerial view of US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

An aerial view of US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. (Source: Associated Press)

Donald Trump asked a staffer to delete camera footage at his Florida estate in an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into his possession of classified documents, according to an updated indictment unsealed today that adds new charges against the former US president and names an additional defendant.

The indictment includes new counts of obstruction and wilful retention of national defence information, compounding Trump's legal jeopardy even as he braces for a possible additional indictment in Washington over his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The additional counts underscore the extent of the yearlong investigation into Trump that first produced charges last month in the form of a 38-count indictment against Trump and his valet, Walt Nauta.

A Trump spokesperson dismissed the new charges as “nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt” by the Biden administration “to harass President Trump and those around him” and to influence the 2024 presidential race.

The classified records were taken by Trump to Mar-a-Lago after he left the White House in January 2021.

The superseding indictment charges Trump with an additional count of wilfully retaining national defence information relating to the former president discussing US military plans to attack another country during an interview in July 2021 at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club. The interview was for a memoir being written by his onetime chief of staff, Mark Meadows, who in his subsequent book named the country as Iran.

According to the indictment, Trump returned that document, which was marked as top secret and not approved to show to foreign nationals, to the federal government on January 17, 2022.

It marks a notable shift in the prosecution’s approach to Trump’s case, charging him for retaining a document it alleges the former president knew was highly sensitive after he left office — and not just for failing to return it to the government when asked.

Both Trump and Nauta have pleaded not guilty.

WorldNorth AmericaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Jackass' Bam Margera to be tried for assault after fight with brother

Jackass' Bam Margera to be tried for assault after fight with brother

“I’m not trying to get him in trouble here. I just want him to get the help because I feel like this is our last chance,” Margera's brother, Jess Margera, said.

57 mins ago

Life sentence for US mum for starvation death of 6-year-old son

Life sentence for US mum for starvation death of 6-year-old son

Deshaun Martinez weighed just 8.1 kilograms when he died.

9:43am

Man who murdered Kiwi officer Matt Ratana will never be freed

Man who murdered Kiwi officer Matt Ratana will never be freed

7:18am

4:31

UK man jailed for 17 years has rape conviction quashed

UK man jailed for 17 years has rape conviction quashed

9:40pm

Coins and punches thrown in Queensland road rage attack

Coins and punches thrown in Queensland road rage attack

9:20pm

Wisconsin woman convicted of killing, dismembering ex-boyfriend

Wisconsin woman convicted of killing, dismembering ex-boyfriend

9:00pm

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

Negligent landlords drive some tenants out, others into anxiety

9:53

Negligent landlords drive some tenants out, others into anxiety

21 mins ago

BREAKING

Randy Meisner, founding member of The Eagles, dies

Randy Meisner, founding member of The Eagles, dies

29 mins ago

More charges filed against Trump in classified documents case

More charges filed against Trump in classified documents case

41 mins ago

Norway woman, guide set record for scaling world's 14 highest peaks

Norway woman, guide set record for scaling world's 14 highest peaks

49 mins ago

Youth coach hopes World Cup raises football's profile for Māori

Youth coach hopes World Cup raises football's profile for Māori

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6