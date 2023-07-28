Business

rnz.co.nz

Mainfreight announces hiring freeze amid tough conditions

46 mins ago
Mainfreight chairperson Bruce Plested indicated the year ahead would be difficult.

Mainfreight chairperson Bruce Plested indicated the year ahead would be difficult. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Global transport and logistics company Mainfreight says conditions remain tough as it faces pressure from reduced volumes, falling freight rates and inflation.

In an update for the company's annual shareholders meeting, it said group profit before tax in the June quarter was down 43% from a year ago, to $83.1 million, while revenue fell 19% to $1.19 billion.

In response to the tougher trading conditions, the company has announced a hiring freeze to manage costs.

It said it was looking at "efficiencies branch by branch" and was doing "more with less".

The company was seeing "reasonable activity" in Australia, but was experiencing "poorer performances" in New Zealand, Europe and the United States.

Mainfreight chairperson Bruce Plested indicated the year ahead would be difficult.

"We have a sobering year or more ahead of us as we cope with a global recession. We are likely to have to work with ever increasing effectiveness and disciplines, added to an increased understanding of those less able to cope with declining circumstances," he said.

However, Plested said the company saw this as an opportunity to grow market share as its competitors struggled in the tougher trading environment.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandBusinessTransport

SHARE ME

More Stories

Metlink 'maxed out' capacity for Wellington's World Cup sell-out

Metlink 'maxed out' capacity for Wellington's World Cup sell-out

Fans heading to today's USA v Netherlands blockbuster are being asked to considering delaying their trip home.

11:03am

Ban lifted on Te Huia trains entering Central Auckland

Ban lifted on Te Huia trains entering Central Auckland

A new electronic train protection system would be required for the train service to operate in the city.

10:21am

2:01

Auckland Zoo to raise ticket prices from next month

Auckland Zoo to raise ticket prices from next month

Wed, Jul 26

Council proposes to take pothole problems to the people with poll

Council proposes to take pothole problems to the people with poll

Tue, Jul 25

2:42

Spotify to increase prices for premium subscriptions

Spotify to increase prices for premium subscriptions

Tue, Jul 25

Wind warning for Akl Harbour Bridge tomorrow morning

Wind warning for Akl Harbour Bridge tomorrow morning

Tue, Jul 25

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

GST-free food: Economist says the policy is a terrible idea

4:11

GST-free food: Economist says the policy is a terrible idea

21 mins ago

Body of German climber missing since 1986 found on melting glacier

Body of German climber missing since 1986 found on melting glacier

33 mins ago

LeBron James says family 'safe and healthy' after son's cardiac arrest

LeBron James says family 'safe and healthy' after son's cardiac arrest

46 mins ago

Mainfreight announces hiring freeze amid tough conditions

Mainfreight announces hiring freeze amid tough conditions

8:31am

Prince Harry's trial against UK tabloid publisher to go ahead

Prince Harry's trial against UK tabloid publisher to go ahead

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6