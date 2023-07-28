Government begins drafting modern slavery supply chain register law

The Government is starting work on a supply chain register to crack down on modern slavery, but legislation will not be ready until after the election.

Under the public register, companies earning more than $20 million a year in revenue would need to report how they had tackled exploitation risks in their operations and supply chains.

It follows consultation from last year and would meet the requirements to tackle modern slavery laid out in the EU and UK free trade agreements.

However, the Government said the drafting process beginning now was expected to take about six months - so legislation would not be ready to be introduced to Parliament until late January at the earliest, after the October election.

Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Carmel Sepuloni announced the move on Friday afternoon at Air New Zealand's head office in Auckland alongside Modern Slavery Leadership Advisory Group chair Rob Fyfe.

The proposed legislation and register would be among the world's strongest reporting systems for tackling modern slavery, which had ballooned globally from 40 million to 50 million people since 2016, she said, quoting estimates from the International Labour Organisation and Walk Free.

"It's vital we bring modern slavery practices out of the shadows and into the daylight so we can ensure workers are safe and treated with dignity," Sepuloni said.

"World Vision estimates Kiwi households inadvertently pay an average of $34 each week to industries whose products are implicated in modern slavery."

She said a lack of action would be detrimental to trade, and the legislation which businesses had told the government would be crucial could "level the playing field" for those businesses already committed to eradicating modern slavery from their supply chains.

The focus on larger organisations would strike a balance by not overburdening small businesses, she said, and the government would continue to work on other ways to tackle modern slavery.

Fyfe, a former Air New Zealand chief executive who also chaired the Icebreaker clothing brand, said the proposal was a positive step forward for Kiwi businesses and New Zealand's trading reputation.

"More and more, we are seeing consumers demanding transparency on the products they buy," he said. "The challenge consumers currently have is that there is no easy way to find out what's going on in the supply chains. There is no way to know what went into making the clothes they're wearing. This reporting system will help bring this information to the fore."

