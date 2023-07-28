Australia on top after frantic start to fifth Ashes Test

Mitchell Starc's ability to push through the pain has put Australia on top after the first day at The Oval, advancing the bid for their first Ashes series win in England in 22 years.

On a frantic opening-day to the fifth Test, Starc overcome a shoulder injury to take four wickets in England's 283 before Australia went to stumps at 1-61 in reply with David Warner out for 29.

In doubt for the match after damaging his left shoulder at Manchester last week, Starc grabbed at the joint again on Thursday and spent time off the field early in the middle session.

But it didn't stop him being the main destroyer for Australia, bowling Ben Stokes for five with the best ball of the day and also removing top-scorer Harry Brook on 85.

Starc's wickets helped England collapse from 3-184 to all out 283, after the hosts had also been 0-62 in the 12th over of their innings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thursday could have been even better for Australia if the tourists had not dropped four catches, including the most costly one by Alex Carey when Brook was on five.

Australia's wicketkeeper has had a fine series behind the stumps, but he erred when he attempted to take the edge to his right off Pat Cummins' bowling with one hand rather than two.

Brook made the most of his reprieve, driving neatly, pulling Mitch Marsh over midwicket for one six and hooking Cummins for another.

But after Brook drove a full ball straight back past Starc for four, the left-armer went wider to Brook, drew his edge and had him caught at second slip by Steve Smith.

Starc's delivery to dismiss Stokes was his best.

Angling the ball in at the left-hander, he was able to straighten the ball off the seam and take the England captain's off stump.

Starc also removed Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes (36) as he cleaned up the tail to have England all out in 54.4 overs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 33-year-old has become renowned for performing at his best when hurt, producing a similar effort with a detached tendon in his bowling finger at the MCG last year.

But if Australia do go on to win their first series in England since 2001 with victory in this Test, his 4-88 on Thursday may be judged his most valuable while hurt.

Todd Murphy also took figures of 2-22 on return after winning back his spot from Cameron Green, bowling with good control on a wicket that offered little spin.

He bowled an injured Moeen Ali for 34 to end a 111-run fourth-wicket stand between the bowling allrounder and Brook.

Moeen's fitness is now a concern for the rest of the Test, after a sore groin kept him off the field on Thursday evening.

Josh Hazlewood also claimed 2-54 for Australia, bowling both Joe Root (five) and Jonny Bairstow (four) when they chopped on.

And Cummins bowled far better than his figures of 1-66 suggest, removing Zak Crawley for 22, having Ben Duckett (41) and Brook dropped and beating bat seven times in his first spell.