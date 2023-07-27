New Zealand
Strong southwest flow expected to bring wind and snow tomorrow

58 mins ago
The current weather warnings across the country. (Source: MetService)

A number of heavy snow and wind watches have been issued across the country, as a strong southwest flow is expected to affect the country tomorrow.

Strong winds are expected to hit Banks Peninsula tomorrow, with severe gales likely to gust at 120km/h in some places. An orange wind warning is currently in play for the area.

"Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles," MetService said.

Wairarapa south of Featherston, Wellington and the Kaikoura Coast are under a strong wind watch.

MetService said: "South to southwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places."

An orange heavy swell warning has been issued near Wellington.

"Southerly combined waves rising to 4 metres late Thursday evening, and to 6 metres overnight Thursday, then easing to 3 metres early Friday afternoon," MetService said.

As a cold front moves across the North Island tomorrow morning snowfall is expected in a number of areas

Taihape and Tongariro National Park are currently under a heavy snow watch, forecast above 500 metres "with heavy falls above 700 metres where accumulations may approach warning criteria".

Orange road snowfall warnings have been issued.

On Porters Pass (SH73), snow showers are forecast for above 600 meters early tomorrow morning, with one to two centimetres expected to fall.

Lewis Pass (SH7) is expected to see snow above 600 meters, with two to three centimetres potentially settling on the road near the summit. There will likely be less lower down.

Desert Road (SH1) could see five to 10 centimetres settle above 600 meters.

