Football
Associated Press

Billionaire whose family trust owns Tottenham denies insider trading

8:56am
Tavistock founder Joe Lewis, left, is surrounded by photographers as he leaves Manhattan federal court

Tavistock founder Joe Lewis, left, is surrounded by photographers as he leaves Manhattan federal court (Source: Associated Press)

Joe Lewis, the British billionaire whose family trust owns Tottenham Hotspur, pleaded not guilty in New York to insider trading charges alleging that he fed corporate secrets to romantic partners, personal assistants, friends and his pilots, earning them millions of dollars illegally.

Lewis was released on $300 million bail, using a yacht and private plane as collateral, after he entered the plea in Manhattan federal court. Two of his pilots, Patrick O’Connor and Bryan ‘Marty’ Waugh, also pleaded not guilty to related charges and were each released on $250,000 bail.

All three must remain in the United States.

US Attorney Damian Williams, who announced the charges Tuesday night in a video, said Lewis was accused of “orchestrating a brazen insider trading scheme” that utilised his access to corporate boardrooms to feed inside tips to friends and lovers.

“Those folks then traded on that inside information — and made millions of dollars in the stock market — because, thanks to Lewis, those bets were a sure thing,” Williams said. "That’s classic corporate corruption. It’s cheating. And it’s against the law — laws that apply to everyone, no matter who you are.”

David M Zornow, an attorney for Lewis, said his client had come to the US “to answer these ill-conceived charges” and would fight them vigorously.

“The government has made an egregious error in judgment in charging Mr. Lewis, an 86-year-old man of impeccable integrity and prodigious accomplishment,” Zornow said in a statement.

Wearing a gray three-piece suit, Lewis said, “Not guilty, your honour," when asked for his plea. He and his lawyers declined to comment as they left court.

Lewis was charged with 16 counts of securities fraud and three counts of conspiracy. O'Connor, 66, of Preston Hollow, New York, and Waugh, 64, of Lynchburg, Virginia, each face seven counts of securities fraud and a conspiracy count.

Lewis has a fortune that Forbes estimates at $6.1 billion, with assets in real estate, biotechnology, energy and agriculture. He bought an interest in Tottenham Hotspur, one of England's most storied clubs, in 2001.

Under his ownership, the Premier League club built a state-of-the-art stadium at an estimated cost of more than $1 billion.

Today, a trust benefiting members of Mr. Lewis’ family is the majority owner of ENIC, the holding company that owns the team. Lewis himself is not a beneficiary of that trust and relinquished operational control of the club last October, according to corporate filings.

Lewis’ Tavistock Group has stakes in more than 200 companies around the world, according to its website, and his art collection boasts works by Picasso, Matisse, Degas and more. His business connections include Tiger Woods, Ernie Els and Justin Timberlake, with whom he built a Bahamian oceanside resort that opened in 2010.

FootballCrime and JusticeNorth AmericaUK and Europe

SHARE ME

More Stories

Ohio officer releases police dog on surrendering driver

Ohio officer releases police dog on surrendering driver

The officer has been fired after letting his dog loose on a truck driver, despite orders not to.

20 mins ago

1:04

Mexico seizes 7200 bottles of liquid meth in Oz-bound mezcal bottles

Mexico seizes 7200 bottles of liquid meth in Oz-bound mezcal bottles

The bottles bore the Mezcal Social brand name and were marked "as artisanal mezcal," an alcoholic beverage made from distilled agave.

10:04am

Mother punched in face while she held her baby sues LA cops

Mother punched in face while she held her baby sues LA cops

8:50am

0:49

Gilgo Beach killer suspect had basement vault with 279 weapons

Gilgo Beach killer suspect had basement vault with 279 weapons

6:37am

US double-murder accused: 'Toying with system' or mentally unfit?

US double-murder accused: 'Toying with system' or mentally unfit?

2:26pm

US gynecologist jailed for sexual abuse of 200 patients

US gynecologist jailed for sexual abuse of 200 patients

Wed, Jul 26

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Head Hunter jailed for life for murdering ex-girlfriend and father

Head Hunter jailed for life for murdering ex-girlfriend and father

7 mins ago

Photos: Freighter carrying nearly 3000 cars ablaze in North Sea

Photos: Freighter carrying nearly 3000 cars ablaze in North Sea

20 mins ago

Ohio officer releases police dog on surrendering driver

1:04

Ohio officer releases police dog on surrendering driver

33 mins ago

UK expands eGates to 10 and 11-year-olds, will NZ follow suit?

UK expands eGates to 10 and 11-year-olds, will NZ follow suit?

47 mins ago

US covers up UFO collection program, whistleblower tells lawmakers

US covers up UFO collection program, whistleblower tells lawmakers

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6