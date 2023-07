An Auckland Countdown had to be evacuated earlier this evening, after a fire in one of the store's isles.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to the Mt Wellington store at around 6.11pm this evening.

Two crews were initially sent to the store, with an aerial appliance arriving soon after.

A FENZ spokesperson said the fire was in one of the isles, with smoke filling the building.

The smoke filled store. (Source: Darren Masters )