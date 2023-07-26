World
AAP

Sydney lawyer shot outside home in targeted attack

4:37pm
Criminal defence lawyer Mahmoud Abbas.

Criminal defence lawyer Mahmoud Abbas. (Source: Abbas Jacobs Lawyers)

A high-profile Sydney lawyer has been shot outside his home in what police believe is a targeted attack.

Police arrived at a home on Narelle Crescent in the western Sydney suburb of Greenacre at 10.25am today to find criminal defence lawyer Mahmoud Abbas suffering gunshot wounds.

The 31-year-old was outside the home when he was approached by an unknown person and shot, police said.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Abbas has represented several high-profile clients including members of an alleged ISIS-inspired terror cell charged with plotting to destroy Sydney landmarks, and controversial former Auburn deputy mayor Salim Mehajer.

He has also represented Sydney underworld figures, including handyman Ahmed Jaghbir in his trial over the assassination of Kemel Barakat.

Abbas began his career working as a junior lawyer for Sydney criminal lawyer Brett Galloway.

Officers from Bankstown police station and the state's criminal squads are investigating.

WorldCrime and JusticeAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

US double-murder accused: 'Toying with system' or mentally unfit?

US double-murder accused: 'Toying with system' or mentally unfit?

Carlos Dominguez hasn't showered in the nearly three months he's been in jail, goes days without eating and believes he will return to classes, his attorney said.

2:26pm

Fifty-one stranded whales found dead on remote WA beach

Fifty-one stranded whales found dead on remote WA beach

It comes after a large pod of long-finned pilot whales was spotted huddling together and swimming perilously close to a beach in Western Australia.

1:36pm

0:46

US gynecologist jailed for sexual abuse of 200 patients

US gynecologist jailed for sexual abuse of 200 patients

11:41am

Pair being sought after animals killed in cages at US pet store

Pair being sought after animals killed in cages at US pet store

11:05am

US cop who put suspect in car then hit by train on trial

US cop who put suspect in car then hit by train on trial

9:22am

Six found guilty for 2016 Brussels terror attacks

Six found guilty for 2016 Brussels terror attacks

8:05am

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

Swarbrick's new bill aims to 'weed out' Healthy Homes 'cowboys'

Swarbrick's new bill aims to 'weed out' Healthy Homes 'cowboys'

34 mins ago

Thousands of Māori voters switch it up ahead of election

3:02

Thousands of Māori voters switch it up ahead of election

5:38pm

NZ's worst ever recreational fish poacher given $4k fine

NZ's worst ever recreational fish poacher given $4k fine

5:31pm

'Seamless' trans-Tasman travel to be explored

5:19

'Seamless' trans-Tasman travel to be explored

5:00pm

Full video: Hipkins and Albanese hold joint press conference

Full video: Hipkins and Albanese hold joint press conference

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6