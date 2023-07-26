Sydney lawyer shot outside home in targeted attack

A high-profile Sydney lawyer has been shot outside his home in what police believe is a targeted attack.

Police arrived at a home on Narelle Crescent in the western Sydney suburb of Greenacre at 10.25am today to find criminal defence lawyer Mahmoud Abbas suffering gunshot wounds.

The 31-year-old was outside the home when he was approached by an unknown person and shot, police said.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Abbas has represented several high-profile clients including members of an alleged ISIS-inspired terror cell charged with plotting to destroy Sydney landmarks, and controversial former Auburn deputy mayor Salim Mehajer.

He has also represented Sydney underworld figures, including handyman Ahmed Jaghbir in his trial over the assassination of Kemel Barakat.

Abbas began his career working as a junior lawyer for Sydney criminal lawyer Brett Galloway.

Officers from Bankstown police station and the state's criminal squads are investigating.