Russian fighter jet shot and damaged US drone, US military says

A Russian fighter jet flew within a few metres of a US drone over Syria and fired flares at it, striking the American aircraft and damaging it, the US military said, the latest in a string of aggressive intercepts by Russia in the region.

A senior Air Force commander said the move on Sunday was an attempt by the Russians to knock the MQ-9 Reaper drone out of the sky and came just a week after a Russian fighter jet flew dangerously close to a US surveillance aircraft carrying a crew in the region, jeopardising the lives of the four Americans on board.

“One of the Russian flares struck the US MQ-9, severely damaging its propeller,” Lt. Gen. Alex Grynkewich, the head of US Air Forces Central, said in a statement describing the latest close call. "We call upon the Russian forces in Syria to put an immediate end to this reckless, unprovoked, and unprofessional behaviour.”

Grynkewich said one of the crew members operating the drone remotely kept it in the air and flew it back to its home base.

The Sunday incident is the latest in a series of encounters between Russian fighter jets and US aircraft flying over Syria. US leaders have noted the uptick and so far have discounted any connection to Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, where the US and Western allies are actively supporting Kyiv's fight against Moscow.

Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said he’s uncertain what triggered the increase. “We’ve got analysts trying to figure that out. I don’t know if it’s connected to Ukraine or not. Right now, there’s nothing to suggest that it is,” he told reporters during a recent briefing.

Others have suggested that it stems from a growing coordination among Russia, Syria and Iran and is meant to persuade the US to leave Syria, thus opening the door for more Iranian activity, particularly in the South.

Randa Slim, director of the Conflict Resolution and Track II Dialogues Program at the Washington-based Middle East Institute, said that before the war in Ukraine, Syria was “seen by the Russians as an arena for competition as well as cooperation with US.”

Their shared interested in Syria included limiting Iran and Turkey’s footprints, preventing a military escalation between Iran and Israel that could provoke a regional war, promoting a political solution to the war in Syria, and denying the Islamic State a safe haven.

However, since the war in Ukraine, Slim said “there is an increasing convergence between the Russian and Iranian positions around an endgame that sees US forces pushed out of Syria.”

The US and other allies of Ukraine have accused Iran of supplying hundreds of drones to Russia for its war effort, which Russia denies.

The Deir Ez-Zor province in eastern Syrian has been a particular area of tension among the US, Russia and Iran. Control of the oil-rich province is split between Syrian government forces and the US-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, with a presence of both Iranian militias and US troops.

It was also the site of a confrontation between US forces and Russian mercenaries from the Wagner private military company in 2018.