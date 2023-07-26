World
Pair being sought after animals killed in cages at US pet store

10 mins ago
Pair wanted over pet store animal deaths in Oklahoma.

Pair wanted over pet store animal deaths in Oklahoma.

A man and a woman are being sought by Oklahoma Police in the US after a number of animals were killed at a pet store.

The police department issued a plea for help identifying the pair today, along with a description of events at the pet store which began "folks this one will make you angry".

"These two went into the Petland store near Memorial and Penn and killed several of the animals," police said.

"A parakeet and a bunny were killed in their cages and a hamster and guinea pig were removed from their enclosures.

"The two killed the hamster in the parking lot and the guinea pig is still missing."

A cash reward leading to their arrest has been issued.

According to Oklahoma News4, Oklahoma City Police Department said the suspects have been "tentatively" identified but investigations are ongoing.

