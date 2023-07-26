Lauren Dickason trial: Detective questioned by defence lawyer

The police detective who interviewed Lauren Dickason after she killed her three children has told the court he wanted to "show empathy" for the alleged murderer.

Warning: This story contains distressing content.

Dickason faced questioning at the Timaru police station less than 24 hours after she killed her three young daughters.

A video recording of Dickason's 2021 police interview played for the jury in the murder trial at the Christchurch High Court on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old has pleaded not guilty to the murders of two-year-old twins Karla and Maya, and their six-year-old sister Liané, rather arguing insanity and infanticide.

Defence lawyer Kerryn Beaton KC later turned the screws on both detective Michael Kneebone and the interview's supervising detective during cross-examination.

"What steps did the police as an organisation take to make sure that she was actually in a fit state to be able to participate in an interview?"

Beaton later asked Kneebone what checks he did to determine whether she was able to be interviewed.

"You didn't make any enquiries or checks yourself as to what medication she might've taken, or how that may have or may not have been affecting her at the time you interviewed her."

Kneebone replied: "Me making an assessment on how much medication she took, or what kind of medication, probably wouldn't have amounted to much."

Lauren Dickason in her police interview (Source: Supplied)

Beaton cut the detective off: "I'm asking whether you made any enquiries of other people who might've had that information."

She continued to press the detective on Dickason's condition on 17 September 2021.

During the interview, Kneebone asked Dickason what the next thing she remembers after "she took the medication".

Dickason replied: "Waking up here (Timaru police station)."

The detective responded: "Waking up in Timaru Hospital?"

"Did that give you any pause for thought that she wasn't entirely sure where she was?" Beaton asked.

Kneebone told the court he was satisfied she understood the situation facing her. He added he was not concerned that Dickason was referring to her dead children in the present tense during their conversation.

The defence highlighted that Kneebone used "positive affirmations" when speaking to Dickason. Phrases such as "you're doing really well", "I know this is hard", "it's the right thing to do isn't it" and "you're being very brave" were used regularly in the hour-plus interview.

Kneebone also told Dickason there was "no manual to being a parent".

"Is that your normal approach to a suspect interview?" Beaton asked.

Kneebone said it was important to show Dickason empathy.

"I could see that she was struggling so I wanted to help her as much as I could."

Beaton asked why he did not halt the interview if he could see she was struggling.

"I didn't think she was struggling enough to stop, if I was to be honest," Kneebone said.

During the police interview, Dickason told Kneebone about her major depressive disorder diagnosis and how she had come off medication.

The court also heard details of what Liané said to her mother before she died.

"Not the two younger ones, but the oldest one was very angry and she wants to know why I'm doing this to them, because I'm the best mum and she loves me."

Quietly sobbing and wrapped in a blue blanket, Dickason spoke of the regret she felt for leaving South Africa.

"I just think we've made a bad decision. And I don't know what the implications are or what's happened last night now."

Sitting behind her legal counsel, Dickason cried as the recording was played in court.

The Crown's case is now concluded. The defence begins their opening arguments on Wednesday morning.

By Adam Burns for RNZ