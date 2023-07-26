Katie Ledecky ties Michael Phelps swimming record at world champs

American powerhouse Katie Ledecky won the 1500m freestyle with ease this morning at the World Aquatics Championships in a landmark victory which made her the most decorated female swimmer at the worlds with 20 golds overall, 15 of which have come in individual events.

That ties Michael Phelps’ record at the worlds for individual gold medals.

American Ryan Murphy added the second American gold medal this morning, winning the 100m backstroke but as usual when the 26-year-old Ledecky swims, she’s the story.

Ledecky has won seven Olympic golds, the first coming more than a decade ago in London. And she’s talking about racing not just in next year’s Paris Olympics, but perhaps also in Los Angeles in 2028.

“I never dreamed of winning one Olympic gold,” Ledecky said. “So after I did it, it was like, ‘OK, the rest is icing on the cake, a cherry on top,’ whatever you call it. I’m just trying to build a really big cake, I guess.”

That cake is getting bigger for one of the greatest freestylers the sport has ever seen.

She won this morning in 15 minutes, 26.27 seconds - the third quickest time of her career.

“The last couple of years I’ve just tried to be really locked in on my stroke,” Ledecky said, improving quickly post-pandemic. “That was a really good performance from me -- very pleased.”

Italy’s Simona Quadarella finished 17 seconds behind Ledecky in 15:43.31, with Li Bingjie of China third in 15:45.71.

Ledecky will compete in the 800 on Sunday — her favourite race — and is set to become the only person to win six titles at the worlds in the same event.

Kiwi swimmer Erika Fairweather will also feature in the 800m after missing out on qualifying for the 200m freestyle final this morning by 0.38s.

The only other New Zealander in action was Lewis Clareburt who also missed his final for the 200m butterfly by 1.47s.

In news away from the pool, swimming will set up an “open category” that will include transgender competitors, the governing body of the sport said.

World Aquatics president Husain Al-Musallam said the event would take place in the future among other races but gave no details. Reports suggest it could be this year.