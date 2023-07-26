Football
1News

How the Football Ferns can qualify for World Cup knockouts

By Sean Nugent, Daily Editor
6:44am
The Football Ferns stand in a huddle before their FIFA World Cup match.

The Football Ferns stand in a huddle before their FIFA World Cup match. (Source: Photosport)

The Football Ferns’ disappointing 1-0 loss to the Philippines last night makes their path to the knockout stages far murkier than what it could have been.

The Ferns remain in second place in Group A, a position that would see them advance to the next round, but their final group game against Switzerland arguably becomes a must win.

Here’s what needs to happen for the Ferns to become the first New Zealand football team to advance to the knockout stages of a World Cup:

If the Football Ferns beat Switzerland, they will be guaranteed a spot in the last 16. They will also likely finish at the top of the group unless the Philippines record a big win over Norway that leapfrogs them to the top on goal difference.

But what if the Ferns don’t win?

A draw would leave them on four points and reliant on other results to go their way in order to qualify. The Ferns would be knocked out if the Philippines beat Norway, while the Norwegians would have to beat the Philippines by at least two goals in order to jump ahead of New Zealand on goal difference.

If the Ferns lose to Switzerland, they won’t be able to go through. If Norway beats the Philippines they would move to four points, above New Zealand. A Philippines victory would see them jump to six points, while a draw would put the Philippines onto four points.

In simple terms, the Ferns need at least a point against Switzerland in Dunedin on Sunday.

They won’t know exactly what result they need while on the pitch, as Norway and the Philippines kick off at Eden Park at the same time.

It’s a mouth-watering pressure-filled end of a group stage that makes the World Cup such an exciting tournament. The weight of history sits in their hands.

Football

