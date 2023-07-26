Politics

rnz.co.nz

Government review could shake-up MetService and NIWA rivalry

2:40pm
Stormy weather over Auckland.

Stormy weather over Auckland. (Source: istock.com)

The Government has announced it will review weather forecasting, potentially shaking up a long-running rivalry between MetService and NIWA.

In a statement, State Owned Enterprises Minister Duncan Webb confirmed Treasury and the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment would begin the review from September, returning a final report in February 2024.

He said MetService and the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) — which are both state-owned — were critical agencies in weather forecasting.

The review would focus on improving the system, taking climate change and infrastructure into account.

"A connected weather forecasting system that is integrated with our understanding of flooding impacts on communities and our nation's infrastructure is essential," he said.

"Our systems should reflect the interrelationship between climate science, forecasting, hydrology, and coastal hazards to help us better plan for, and respond to weather events."

The system has been reviewed numerous times. In 2006, an independent panel recommended merging the two organisations, but ministers rejected the advice.

MetService is a state-owned enterprise largely focused on providing weather forecasting and analysis, including to businesses, transport, and infrastructure sectors.

NIWA is a Crown Research Institute which carries out scientific research aimed at sustainable environmental, atmospheric and aquatic resource management including increasing knowledge and understanding of climate and the atmosphere.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandWeather NewsPolitics

SHARE ME

More Stories

Live stream: Chris Hipkins and Anthony Albanese hold joint press conference

LIVE

Live stream: Chris Hipkins and Anthony Albanese hold joint press conference

The prime ministers are speaking ahead of visiting Wellington's FIFA Fan Zone this afternoon.

27 mins ago

Swarbrick's new bill aims to 'weed out' Healthy Homes 'cowboys'

Swarbrick's new bill aims to 'weed out' Healthy Homes 'cowboys'

The Greens' new member's bill would compel landlords to have healthy homes certification.

2:00pm

National and ACT coalition would be 'stable', Luxon says

National and ACT coalition would be 'stable', Luxon says

12:12pm

9:45

Auckland Harbour Bridge under amber alert as strong winds hit

Auckland Harbour Bridge under amber alert as strong winds hit

7:03am

Human activity 'dominant factor' in Marlborough Sounds slips

Human activity 'dominant factor' in Marlborough Sounds slips

5:00am

Wāhine Māori unite in questioning Parliament culture, support

Wāhine Māori unite in questioning Parliament culture, support

7:05pm

2:53

Latest

Popular

23 mins ago

BREAKING

Police 'do not believe' Yanfei Bao is alive, homicide probe launched

0:34

Police 'do not believe' Yanfei Bao is alive, homicide probe launched

27 mins ago

LIVE

Live stream: Chris Hipkins and Anthony Albanese hold joint press conference

Live stream: Chris Hipkins and Anthony Albanese hold joint press conference

3:28pm

Van Beek ready for World Cup with Dutch after super over heroics

2:09

Van Beek ready for World Cup with Dutch after super over heroics

3:20pm

Full video: Police give update on Yanfei Bao case

Full video: Police give update on Yanfei Bao case

3:07pm

3 dead at Colorado campsite were family living 'off the grid'

3 dead at Colorado campsite were family living 'off the grid'

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6