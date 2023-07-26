Football
Football Ferns vow World Cup rebound after upset loss

9:41am
Jacqui Hand celebrates after scoring against the Philippines - a goal that was later taken away by VAR.

Jacqui Hand celebrates after scoring against the Philippines - a goal that was later taken away by VAR. (Source: Photosport)

The Football Ferns are vowing to jump off the canvas after their deflating loss to the Philippines and put on "the performance of their lives" in their Women's World Cup group decider.

After shocking Norway in the tournament opener, the Football Ferns fell to the Filipinas on Tuesday night to leave their tournament hopes in the balance.

New Zealand could not recover from Sarina Bolden's first-half goal, despite two agonisingly close calls of snatching an equaliser.

Olivia McDaniel produced a finger-tip save from Grace Jale in injury-time, while Jacqui Hand had a goal chalked off due to offside more than a minute after the Kiwis celebrated a potential equaliser.

CJ Bott said the result "hurts deeply".

"I hate that offside rule ... it was a gutting moment."

Coach Jitka Klimkova said several of her players were in tears and disappointed to have let down the capacity Wellington crowd on such a grand occasion.

"I know how much it means for them to be here to play in front of their friends and families and fans so it is heartbreaking," she said.

"But this (tournament) is not over yet.

"We still have one game to go and we still have time to reset and refocus and get ready for the game against Switzerland."

The group will be decided on Sunday, when group leaders Switzerland play New Zealand in Dunedin and Norway face the Philippines in Auckland concurrently.

While Switzerland will qualify with a draw, both New Zealand and the Philippines will need a win to be certain of progression.

Group favourites Norway are surprisingly bottom and need a win and for a favourable result in the other match to progress.

"We can't fester on this one for too long," Bott said.

Sarina Bolden reacts after scoring against the Football Ferns.

Sarina Bolden reacts after scoring against the Football Ferns. (Source: Photosport)

"We were probably a bit too desperate in the last 30 minutes ... we'll review it and look back and make sure we don't make those mistakes again.

"We have no other choice but to put on the best performance of our lives and go out there for the win."

Klimkova said Kiwis would see "an even bigger desire" in Dunedin.

"This group is focused. This group wants it. This group wants it for themselves, for the team, for the country," she said.

"It means so much to everybody who is involved in this team. They will find a way."

FootballFIFA World Cup

