World
Bang Showbiz

Elon Musk explains why Twitter's name had to change

14 mins ago
Billionaire businessman Elon Musk has explained his decision to rebrand Twitter.

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk has explained his decision to rebrand Twitter. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Elon Musk thinks the Twitter name "does not make sense".

The billionaire businessman acquired the micro-blogging platform in 2022, and recently announced a rebranding of the site.

Musk, 52, explained on the platform: "Twitter was acquired by X Corp both to ensure freedom of speech and as an accelerant for X, the everything app. This is not simply a company renaming itself, but doing the same thing.

"The Twitter name made sense when it was just 140 character messages going back and forth - like birds tweeting - but now you can post almost anything, including several hours of video.

"In the months to come, we will add comprehensive communications and the ability to conduct your entire financial world.

"The Twitter name does not make sense in that context, so we must bid adieu to the bird."

Meanwhile, Linda Yaccarino, the managing director of the site, recently explained the company's long-term vision.

She wrote online: "It's an exceptionally rare thing - in life or in business - that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate.

"Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square.

Twitter's "interim X logo," right, shared by Elon Musk last night.

Twitter's "interim X logo," right, shared by Elon Musk last night. (Source: Associated Press/Twitter)

"X is the future state of unlimited interactivity - centred in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking - creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we're just beginning to imagine.

"For years, fans and critics alike have pushed Twitter to dream bigger, to innovate faster, and to fulfil our great potential.

"X will do that and more," she wrote.

"We've already started to see X take shape over the past 8 months through our rapid feature launches, but we're just getting started.

"There's absolutely no limit to this transformation. X will be the platform that can deliver, well… everything."

WorldTechnologyNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

US gynecologist jailed for sexual abuse of 200 patients

US gynecologist jailed for sexual abuse of 200 patients

The sentence for Robert Hadden, 64, was a measure of vindication for hundreds of former patients who accused the doctor of molesting them during examinations.

11:41am

Pair being sought after animals killed in cages at US pet store

Pair being sought after animals killed in cages at US pet store

"Folks this one will make you angry," Oklahoma City Police began its description of events at the pet store.

11:05am

US cop who put suspect in car then hit by train on trial

US cop who put suspect in car then hit by train on trial

9:22am

Climate change fingerprints on July heatwaves in Europe, China, US

Climate change fingerprints on July heatwaves in Europe, China, US

6:00am

Retired US minister charged with murder in 1975 slaying of girl

Retired US minister charged with murder in 1975 slaying of girl

8:01pm

Obamas' personal chef drowns near family's home

Obamas' personal chef drowns near family's home

Tue, Jul 25

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Swarbrick's new bill aims to 'weed out' Healthy Homes 'cowboys'

Swarbrick's new bill aims to 'weed out' Healthy Homes 'cowboys'

14 mins ago

Elon Musk explains why Twitter's name had to change

Elon Musk explains why Twitter's name had to change

28 mins ago

Fifty-one stranded whales found dead on remote WA beach

0:46

Fifty-one stranded whales found dead on remote WA beach

45 mins ago

Timeline: The mysterious disappearance of Yanfei Bao

Timeline: The mysterious disappearance of Yanfei Bao

49 mins ago

Warriors retain another key figure as Pompey re-signs until 2025

Warriors retain another key figure as Pompey re-signs until 2025

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6