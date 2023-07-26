Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sustainability is no longer a nice-to-have for businesses in New Zealand.

It’s a necessity for staying competitive and resilient in 2023 and is also an opportunity to make a positive difference for both people and planet.

But ecostore has known this for 30 years.

Recognised once again as New Zealand’s number one sustainable brand in the 2023 Kantar Better Futures Report, the global pioneer has been making eco-friendly products since long before it was popular.

Co-founded by Malcolm and Melanie Rands in 1993, ecostore has been on a mission to give New Zealanders more options to put their health first and make their homes as clean and green as possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

This means the company has had a front-row seat to the shift in people’s attitudes over the past 30 years, according to CEO Pablo Kraus.

“We’ve gone from the early ‘90s with not many people having so much awareness around sustainability and their impact on the environment to where we are now, with consumers trying to choose products that are better for the environment, and knowing there’s actually an issue and there's something we can do about it,” he says.

Ecostore continues to evolve its business, tackling single use plastic in a variety of ways and giving people more options to live sustainably.

“Customers can come and refill their bottles in store, and we're now concentrating our products. We're also making products that don't even have plastic anymore,” Kraus says.

“We're able to cater for anybody wherever they are along their sustainability journey.”

He says ecostore’s focus on innovation has kept the company relevant over the years.

Watch more from TVNZ's Breakfast:

ADVERTISEMENT

Recent innovations include its laundry concentrates, toothpaste tablets, shampoo bars and dish soap bars – and it’s still looking for ways to further improve its products and processes.

“We’re never resting,” Kraus says.

“We always ask how do we take mainstream products and make them sustainable. We’re continuing to innovate, concentrating our formulas and getting our products into consumers’ hands without the need for any waste.”

An official global standard

More consumers want to make more sustainable choices these days, but sometimes it can be difficult to know what those better choices are. While some businesses may be more conscious of their environmental impact, they could also be over-emphasising their sustainable claims.

Kraus says this kind of green-washing by other companies has been a big challenge over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s actually really damaging for the whole industry and for the whole country,” he says.

It’s one of the reasons why ecostore decided to become B Corp certified.

“It's a global standard that goes all throughout your whole business, from people to culture, to sustainability, to the products and services and suppliers that we use,” Kraus says.

“Going through the B Corp certification was actually quite a rigorous process. It was a year-and-a-half to become certified and now we're able to hold ourselves accountable.”

The B Corp certification now sits alongside the Toitū net carbonzero certification the company has held since 2010, which ensures it measures, reduces and offsets all of its emissions.

Kraus says he’s proud of ecostore’s authenticity in what it does.

“We've been doing this for 30 years and it’s always been purpose-led,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We set out to make products that are better for the environment, better for our family.

“We can do things in a better way. Here in New Zealand, we’ve got that opportunity. Everyone can do their little bit, depending where they are on their sustainability journey.”

This content is sponsored by ecostore. People can find out more about starting or continuing their own sustainability journey at ecostore.co.nz.