New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Auckland Harbour Bridge under amber alert as strong winds hit

7:03am
Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Auckland Harbour Bridge. (Source: istock.com)

Severe wind gusts have forced the closure of lanes on Auckland Harbour Bridge to two in each direction, with an amber alert in place until late morning.

Wind gusts on the bridge were expected to reach 70 to 85km/h, as strong south westerlies hit the city.

Motorists were asked to consider delaying their journey due to the temporary lane closures, Waka Kotahi said.

Lanes would reopen as soon as possible subject to gusts becoming less severe.

Drivers of high-sided vehicles and motorcyclists were advised to avoid the bridge and use the western ring route on State Highways 16 and 18.

The amber alert was in place until 11am.

Motorists were urged to drive to the conditions, look out for the electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds, and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge.

A MetService strong wind watch is in place for Northland south of Kawakawa, Auckland including Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula and Waikato north of Huntly.

