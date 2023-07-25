New Zealand
1News

Wild food court fight reported at Auckland's Sylvia Park mall

49 mins ago
Police at Sylvia Park mall food court, July 25, 2023.

A wild fight reportedly broke out at Sylvia Park mall's food court in Auckland this afternoon.

Police were spotted at the food court around 1pm, with two men being seen escorted off the premises.

A witness who works at one of the nearby stores told 1News a fight broke out between two men.

They said a few things were thrown around in the fight, including a chair in the food court, and the fog cannon at a nearby Michael Hill Jewellers store was triggered.

The Michael Hill Jewellers store was shuttered after the incident. Ambulance and mall security were also at the scene.

Police have been contacted for comment.

More to come.

New ZealandAucklandCrime and Justice

