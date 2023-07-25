Watch: Behaviour of whales in Western Aus catches expert attention

A pod of whales in Western Australia have caught the attention of conservation experts.

The group of at least 20 long-finned pilot whales is located around 150m from Cheynes Beach, which is just over five hour's drive from Perth.

A video posted to social media shows the group piling together in one large group.

It's not clear what's caused the behaviour. However, some conservationists believe it is a defensive move against a predator.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (DBCA) said the group was first spotted this morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Three DBCA officers are in attendance and will monitor the pod's behaviour and movements over the next few hours.

"We ask the public to keep their distance and refrain from approaching the pod via drones or vessel."