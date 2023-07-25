Twitter officially launches its new X look

Goodbye, Twitter. Hello, X.

Elon Musk has unveiled a new X logo to replace Twitter's famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the social media platform he bought for $44 billion (nearly NZ$71 billion) last year.

The X started appearing at the top of the desktop version of Twitter on Monday, but the bird was still dominant across the smartphone app. At Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco workers were seen removing the iconic bird and logo Monday (local time) until police showed up and stopped them because they didn’t have the proper permits and didn’t tape off the sidewalk to keep pedestrians safe if anything fell.

As of early afternoon, the '-er' at the end of Twitter remained visible.

Jasmine Enberg, an analyst with Insider Intelligence says: “It’s the end of an era, and a clear signal that the Twitter of the past 17 years is gone and not coming back."

ADVERTISEMENT

"But the writing was on the wall: Musk has been vocal about transforming Twitter into platform X from the start, and Twitter was already a shell of its former self.”

It's yet another change that Musk has made since acquiring Twitter that has alienated users and turned off advertisers, leaving the microblogging site vulnerable to new threats, including rival Meta's new text-based app Threads that directly targets Twitter users.

Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined.” He replaced his own Twitter icon with a white X on a black background and posted a picture of the design projected on Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds," Musk tweeted Sunday.

The X.com web domain now redirects users to Twitter.com, Musk said.

“I can’t say I’m surprised, but I think it’s a very selfish decision,” said Hannah Thoreson who's used Twitter since 2009 for work and personal posts.

“There are so many small businesses and so many non-profits and so many government agencies and things like that all around the world that have relied on Twitter for many years to push their message and reach people," she said. “And they all have the Twitter icon on everything from their website to their business cards.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Changing all this costs time and money, she added, not to mention the confusion that comes with a previously unknown brand name.

“I mean, do you want to get rid of the Coca-Cola brand if you’re Coca-Cola? Why would you do that?” said Thoreson, who now primarily uses Mastodon (a website similar to Twitter).

Only the -ER from twiter remain visible after Elon Musk rebrands the app to X

Twitter's recognisable blue bird logo went live more than a decade ago in 2012, replacing an earlier bird logo ahead of the company’s Wall Street debut as a publicly traded company.

“I’m sad to see it go. It had a great run,” said the logo’s designer, Martin Grasser. “But 11 years, 12 years is really long for a corporate identity to stick around. It feels like the platform is changing and they have a new direction and it makes sense" that they would pick a new logo to signal those changes.

Musk, CEO of Tesla, has long been fascinated with the letter X and had already renamed Twitter's corporate name to X Corp. after he bought it in October. In response to questions about what tweets would be called when the rebranding is done, Musk said they would be called Xs.

The billionaire is also CEO of rocket company Space Exploration Technologies Corp., commonly known as SpaceX. He started an artificial intelligence company this month called xAI to compete with ChatGPT. In 1999, he founded a startup called X.com, an online financial services company now known as PayPal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, he calls one of his sons, whose mother is singer Grimes, X. The child’s actual name is a collection of letters and symbols.