World
Associated Press

Thunberg fined for disobeying police, restarts protest soon after

16 mins ago
Climate activist Greta Thunberg is detained by police during an action for blocking the entrance to an oil facility in Malmo, SwedenClimate activist Greta Thunberg is detained by police during an action for blocking the entrance to an oil facility in Malmo, Sweden.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg is detained by police during an action for blocking the entrance to an oil facility in Malmo, SwedenClimate activist Greta Thunberg is detained by police during an action for blocking the entrance to an oil facility in Malmo, Sweden. (Source: Associated Press)

Hours after a Swedish court fined Greta Thunberg for disobeying police during an environmental protest at an oil facility last month, the climate activist once again attempted to block access to the facility and was removed by police.

Earlier on Monday (local time), Thunberg, 20, admitted to the facts but denied guilt, saying the fight against the fossil fuel industry was a form of self-defence due to the existential and global threat of the climate crisis.

"We cannot save the world by playing by the rules," she told journalists after hearing the verdict, vowing she would "definitely not" back down.

The court rejected her argument and fined her 2500 krona (about NZ$386).

Climate activist Greta Thunberg walks before a hearing in a court in Malmo, Sweden.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg walks before a hearing in a court in Malmo, Sweden. (Source: Associated Press)

Charges were brought against Thunberg and several other youth activists from the Reclaim the Future movement for refusing a police order to disperse after blocking road access to an oil terminal in the southern Swedish city of Malmö on June 19.

"If the court sees our actions of self-defence as a crime, that's how it is," said Irma Kjellström, a spokesperson for Reclaim the Future who was also present at the June protest. She added that activists "have to be exactly where the harm is being done".

The sentencing appeared to have little effect on the youths' determination — Thunberg and Reclaim the Future activists returned to the oil terminal in the afternoon to stage to another roadblock and were eventually removed by police.

WorldUK and EuropeClimate Change

SHARE ME

More Stories

Mystery animal in Germany not a lion - lab analysis

Mystery animal in Germany not a lion - lab analysis

There was no lioness on the loose in the woods near Berlin, a first laboratory analysis of a faecal sample suggests.

10:57am

New photo of Prince George released for his 10th birthday

New photo of Prince George released for his 10th birthday

George is pictured in a checkered blue shirt with green pants and brown suede dress shoes.

Mon, Jul 24

Tens of thousands evacuated from Greek island as wildfires continue

Tens of thousands evacuated from Greek island as wildfires continue

Mon, Jul 24

2:08

Spain heads to polls in election that could oust leftist coalition

Spain heads to polls in election that could oust leftist coalition

Sun, Jul 23

Tennis ball-sized hail slams Italy, injuring over 100 people

Tennis ball-sized hail slams Italy, injuring over 100 people

Fri, Jul 21

Roald Dahl's racism 'undeniable', his museum acknowledges

Roald Dahl's racism 'undeniable', his museum acknowledges

Fri, Jul 21

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

Football Ferns stung as Philippines pull off World Cup upset

Football Ferns stung as Philippines pull off World Cup upset

16 mins ago

Thunberg fined for disobeying police, restarts protest soon after

Thunberg fined for disobeying police, restarts protest soon after

30 mins ago

Wāhine Māori unite in questioning Parliament culture, support

2:53

Wāhine Māori unite in questioning Parliament culture, support

52 mins ago

Council proposes to take pothole problems to the people with poll

2:42

Council proposes to take pothole problems to the people with poll

6:21pm

Watch: Behaviour of whales in Western Aus catches expert attention

0:46

Watch: Behaviour of whales in Western Aus catches expert attention

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6