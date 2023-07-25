World
Associated Press

Obamas' personal chef drowns near family's home

29 mins ago
Tafari Campbell, the chef to the former US President, has drowned.

Tafari Campbell, the chef to the former US President, has drowned. (Source: Associated Press)

Former President Barack Obama's personal chef has drowned near the family's home on Martha’s Vineyard.

Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday (local time) was Tafari Campbell, 45.

Campbell was employed by the Obamas and was visiting Martha’s Vineyard. The Obamas were not present at the home at the time of the accident.

In a statement, the former president and his wife, Michelle Obama, called Campbell a “beloved part of our family”.

“When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House – creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together,” the couple said. “In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter.”

“That’s why, when we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed. He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he’s gone.”

The search for the missing paddleboarder started Sunday after reports from a fellow paddleboarder that he had struggled on the surface, went under and didn’t resurface.

The search was paused late Sunday but on Monday state police said sonar from a boat located the body about 30 metres from shore at a depth of about 2.4 metres. Campbell was not wearing a life jacket, police said.

The Obamas said Campbell is survived by his wife and their twin boys.

WorldAccidentsNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Widow faces murder charge years after husband 'committed suicide'

Widow faces murder charge years after husband 'committed suicide'

Police were told a Mississippi man had killed himself in 2018, but five years later, his 75-year-old widow has been arrested and charged with his murder.

12:26pm

NFL star speeding at 225km/h says it was because of dog emergency

NFL star speeding at 225km/h says it was because of dog emergency

The nature of the emergency has not yet been disclosed.

12:06pm

Twitter officially launches its new X look

Twitter officially launches its new X look

11:39am

Alabama woman confesses to making up kidnapping story

Alabama woman confesses to making up kidnapping story

10:40am

10 dead after school gym roof collapse in China

10 dead after school gym roof collapse in China

3:10pm

Cheese wheels filled with cocaine discovered at US border

Cheese wheels filled with cocaine discovered at US border

2:30pm

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

LIVE

LIVE: Question time returns after Allan says she won't stand in election

LIVE: Question time returns after Allan says she won't stand in election

16 mins ago

Auckland CBD sinkhole caused by damaged stormpipe - council

0:22

Auckland CBD sinkhole caused by damaged stormpipe - council

29 mins ago

Obamas' personal chef drowns near family's home

Obamas' personal chef drowns near family's home

49 mins ago

BREAKING

Wild food court fight reported at Auckland's Sylvia Park mall

0:17

Wild food court fight reported at Auckland's Sylvia Park mall

52 mins ago

Lauren Dickason police interview details why she killed her children

Lauren Dickason police interview details why she killed her children

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6